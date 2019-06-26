Women's group gets $500K for new rural business centre

The federal and provincial governments announced funding Wednesday for the P.E.I. Business Women's Association to create a business centre in rural Prince County.

The association will redevelop existing space in Central Bedeque to provide programming and career-building resources for women business owners and professionals.

"Not only will it expand our capacity in West Prince to Central Queens to build partnerships, offer training, promote networking and mentoring, and establish co-working space and advisory services, it will advance local women entrepreneurs and their ability to create a thriving rural business environment," said Margaret Magner, executive director of the P.E.I. Business Women's Association, in a news release.

The centre will receive $311,040 in startup funding from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and $187,920 from the province.

ACOA noted fewer than 16 per cent of small- and medium-sized businesses in Canada are majority women-owned.

