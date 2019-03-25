New
ADL gets butter deal from ACOA
Amalgamated Dairies Limited, based in western P.E.I., is looking to sell more butter, and is getting help from ACOA and the P.E.I. government.
ADL is upgrading its processing facility in O'Leary to increase butter production.
An ACOA news release says the agency is offering a $400,000 loan. The province will contribute a $100,000 loan to the project.
"Today's announcement is an investment into the sustainability, efficiency and future of the O'Leary butter plant," said ADL CEO Chad Mann.
ADL is owned by a consortium of 165 dairy farmers and employs 250 people.
