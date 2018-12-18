No serious injuries in Charlottetown truck collision, say police

Two people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and one other walked away from a serious collision on the arterial highway in Charlottetown Tuesday morning.

Police closed the highway between Mount Edward Road and Malpeque Road, and reopened it late Tuesday afternoon.

Charlottetown police say a transport truck was travelling east when it collided with a feed truck travelling west.

Police say they believe the collision happened in the westbound lane, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Both vehicles ended up off the road with severe damage.

"The jaws of life had to be used on the passengers of the bulk carriers truck," said Sgt. Jennifer McCarron with Charlottetown police.

'Could have been a lot worse'

Two men were traveling in the transport truck and were taken to hospital, while police said the driver of the feed truck was fine.

Emergency services had to use the jaws of life to get the two men in the transport truck out. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

McCarron said the three men are lucky, given the damage to the vehicles and the road conditions at the time.

"They were snow-covered and slippery and the wind was blowing and it could have been a lot worse," she said.

The arterial highway had to be closed between Mt. Edward and Malpeque Road. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Officials from P.E.I.'s Environment Department attended the scene to remove snow or soil that may have been contaminated by spilled fuel.

The investigation is still ongoing — police are attempting to figure out if anything was wrong with the trucks at the time of the collision.

