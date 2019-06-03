Driver taken to hospital after North Tryon crash

One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash Sunday between a car and a transport truck on Route 1 in North Tryon, P.E.I.

Police closed the highway for a short time Sunday evening around 5 p.m., causing some traffic delays.

Sgt. Neil Logan, with Prince District RCMP, said the collision is still under investigation, but said police believe the car had drifted over the centre line and collided with the truck.

RCMP said the man driving the car was injured and was taken to hospital while the driver of the truck was fine. There were no other people involved.

Police said alcohol was not a factor.

