Accident closes portion of University Avenue in Charlottetown
University Avenue between the Indigo bookstore and and Belvedere Avenue is closed in both directions because of a multi-vehicle accident.
First responders are on the scene
A portion of University Avenue is closed to traffic in both directions after a multi-vehicle accident.
The accident happened at the intersection of University and Belvedere avenues and University is closed between Belvedere and the Indigo bookstore.
Police say there are injuries.
Firefighters, paramedics and police are on the scene.