Series of parking lot collisions ends with crash into strip mall

A series of collisions at a Charlottetown strip mall Tuesday afternoon ended with a small sport utility vehicle hitting the wall of the Great Canadian Dollar Store on University Avenue.

City Police said it appears the driver of a car hit the gas instead of the brake and sideswiped a parked van. That caused a chain reaction in which three parked vehicles hit one another, ending with an SUV crashing into the building.

No one was injured according to police, although paramedics did check over the driver, who was OK.

Police said two youths walking down the sidewalk jumped out of the way and have minor injuries, and the building has some structural damage.

Police are still investigating.

