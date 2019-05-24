Charlottetown's accessible playground is a rare opportunity to improve

The playground was a gift from Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities as part of the charity's inclusive playground project initiative, and cost about $1million. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Two researchers are in Charlottetown this week, looking for feedback on Victoria Park's accessible playground.

The playground opened in October and features double-wide ramps for wheelchair access. Other accessible features include roller slides, which eliminate the risk of static electricity buildup that can discharge into hearing devices.

Denver Brown, a post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Toronto, said he and Prof. Kelly Arbour-Nicitopoulos want to hear how people are using the playground, what they like about it and what other ideas they may have.

The goal is to improve future inclusive playgrounds.

"Inclusive playgrounds around Canada really are rare, so this is the opportunity to look at what's currently working," said Brown.

Kelly Arbour-Nicitopoulos and Denver Brown will be at the Victoria Park playground talking to users until Sunday. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"What we can improve on or what we should continue doing as we try and provide more and more communities with these opportunities for kids, their parents — and even in educational and rehabilitational settings — to get out and use these structures."

The two-year project will look at accessible playgrounds across Canada.

Anyone wanting to contribute to the study can find Brown and Arbour-Nicitopoulos at the playground in Victoria Park until Sunday.

The playground includes a wide variety of activities. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

