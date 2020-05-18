A 'smooth' first week back for Access PEI as COVID-19 restrictions eased

While the number of people permitted in its waiting rooms has drastically been reduced due to COVID-19 measures, Access PEI saw lineups as it reopened some of its locations this past week.

In Access PEI's Charlottetown office, waiting room capacity has been cut from about 20 or 30 people, down to three, said Mark Arsenault, director of Access PEI.

In addition, under the newly introduced guidelines, only customers receiving service from Access PEI will be allowed inside unless they require assistance or have children that need supervision.

Arsenault said the new waiting room measures have forced some people to stand in line outside while they wait to be seen.

However, all things considered, the first week back went well, he said.

While there were lineups outside of Access PEI offices this week, it wasn't as hectic as it may have appeared to passersby, says Arsenault. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"I don't think we had a large wait time," Arsenault said. "I think everything sort of moved, actually, really smooth."

Arsenault said most people who stopped by were seeking vehicle transfers.

"We're really quite happy with clients and staff on how everything sort of worked out for us," he said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the renewal date for driver's licences, vehicle transfers and registrations has been extended until July 6.

Commercial vehicle and motorcycle road testing will also resume on a limited basis beginning May 25.

