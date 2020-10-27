Leak closes Charlottetown offices of Access PEI

Access PEI's Charlottetown offices had to close on Tuesday afternoon due to "an unforeseen maintenance issue," according to a tweet from the provincial government's account.

The issue also affected the offices of the highway safety division in the same building at 33 Riverside Dr.

The tweet, sent at 3:25 p.m., said the Charlottetown office would be open for regular business hours on Wednesday.

A government spokesperson later told CBC News that there was a leaking pipe in the basement, but no other details were available.

