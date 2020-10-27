Leak closes Charlottetown offices of Access PEI
Access PEI’s Charlottetown offices had to close on Tuesday afternoon due to 'an unforeseen maintenance issue,' according to a tweet from the provincial government’s account.
Building that also houses highway safety division expected to reopen Wednesday morning
The issue also affected the offices of the highway safety division in the same building at 33 Riverside Dr.
The tweet, sent at 3:25 p.m., said the Charlottetown office would be open for regular business hours on Wednesday.
A government spokesperson later told CBC News that there was a leaking pipe in the basement, but no other details were available.
