Long lineups still a reality as Access PEI handles backlog
COVID-19 closed government services offices for 2 months
Access PEI officials say they are working hard to try to deal with an increase in demand for services at its offices.
Wait times in Charlottetown have been stretching to two hours or more some days. Tents have been set up outside the Riverside Drive office of the agency that serves Islanders looking to obtain a driver's licence, pay property tax or buy a fishing licence.
"We were closed for two months and the extension on driver's license and registration expiry dates ended on July 6," said Mark Arsenault, the director of Access PEI.
"So I think we're just seeing a higher number of clients than usual at our access sites across the Island."
The agency's offices in Charlottetown, Summerside, Souris and O'Leary were the first to reopen to the public and provide at least some of its normal services. Staff are based in Alberton, Montague, Tignish and Wellington as well.
"We do have the pilot project that is running out of Montague where we're helping people process their online registrations, driver's licence renewals over the phone, and address changes," Arsenault noted.
"And the demand there's been quite high — actually, to the point where we've authorized as much overtime as we possibly can to keep up with the demand."
Arsenault says Access PEI employees are doing as much as they can to try to reduce the wait times.
