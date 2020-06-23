Access PEI to open up Saturday mornings
Tignish office reopening Monday
Charlottetown's Access PEI office will open up Saturday mornings, starting this week, in an effort to reduce wait times.
COVID-19 closures and safety measures have made it harder for Access PEI staff to keep up with the demand for service, and there have been long lineups outside the Charlottetown office.
The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will offer services that are in high demand, such as driver's licence renewals and exchanges, vehicle renewals and transfers, and Class 5 and Class 7 appointment bookings.
The Saturday openings will continue until Oct. 31.
The province also announced it will reopen the Tignish office to the public on Monday.
Access PEI offices currently open to the public include O'Leary, Summerside, Wellington, Charlottetown and Souris.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.