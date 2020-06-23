Skip to Main Content
Access PEI to open up Saturday mornings
PEI

Access PEI to open up Saturday mornings

Charlottetown’s Access PEI office will open up Saturday mornings, starting this week, in an effort to reduce wait times.

Tignish office reopening Monday

CBC News ·
Tents have been set up outside Charlottetown's Access PEI office to provide shelter for people waiting to get inside. (Submitted by Access P.E.I.)

Charlottetown's Access PEI office will open up Saturday mornings, starting this week, in an effort to reduce wait times.

COVID-19 closures and safety measures have made it harder for Access PEI staff to keep up with the demand for service, and there have been long lineups outside the Charlottetown office.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will offer services that are in high demand, such as driver's licence renewals and exchanges, vehicle renewals and transfers, and Class 5 and Class 7 appointment bookings.

The Saturday openings will continue until Oct. 31.

The province also announced it will reopen the Tignish office to the public on Monday. 

Access PEI offices currently open to the public include O'Leary, Summerside, Wellington, Charlottetown and Souris.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now