Access PEI reopens in Montague

After a seven-month shutdown the Access PEI office in Montague reopened Monday.
The building closed, along with other provincial government offices, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March. Access PEI offers services such as driver's licence renewals, vehicle registration renewals and address changes.
While the building remained closed, the Montague office did begin providing services by email and by phone in June under a pilot project.
Many Islanders took advantage of that service, the province said, and more than 30,000 transactions were completed during the 17-week pilot project.
