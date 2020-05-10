Access P.E.I. to open starting Tuesday in some locations

Some Access P.E.I. locations will open to the public beginning Tuesday with modified service, the province says.

Access PEI locations in Souris, Charlottetown, Summerside and O'Leary will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Public health precautions will be in place. Only customers receiving service from Access P.E.I. will be allowed inside unless they require assistance or have children that need supervision.

The government is encouraging Islanders to renew their motor vehicle registration online to help reduce the need for in-person service at the Access P.E.I. locations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the renewal date for driver's licences, vehicle transfers and registrations has been extended until July 6.

The province said commercial vehicle and motorcycle road testing will resume on a limited basis beginning May 25,

More from CBC P.E.I.