Statue commemorates importance of fishing to P.E.I. North Shore

A statue was unveiled in North Rustico on the weekend to celebrate the role of the fishing industry in the lives of the people of P.E.I.'s North Shore.

Representatives from all three levels of government attended the unveiling of the 1920s Rustico Acadian Fisherman statue.

The statue is part of a larger project including benches, and upgrades to the seawall. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"The unveiling of the Bronze Fisherman Statue serves as a continuous reminder of the important contribution our fishing community has on our rural areas," said provincial Rural Development Minister Pat Murphy, in a news release.

The statue is part of a larger project, which included a gazebo viewing stand, benches, and upgrades to the seawall.

More P.E.I. news