Islander completes new Acadian book in time for World Acadian Congress

Georges Arsenault knows much about Acadian history on P.E.I.

The author, historian, journalist and broadcaster has launched a new book, The Illustrated History of the Acadians of Prince Edward Island.

The book is filled with illustrations, photos and maps. It isn't the first book Arsenault has written about Acadians on P.E.I.

He wrote The Island Acadians, 1720-1980. It was written in French under the title Les Acadiens de l'Ile, 1720-1980 and then translated to English.

"I had thought of doing a revised version of that book and bringing it up to today, especially that next year will be the 300th anniversary of Acadian and French presence on the Island," he said.

He said he decided that was going to take considerable work, and people don't like reading big books.

"I thought doing something more simple … an illustrated history of the Acadians on Prince Edward Island with lots of photos, maps, drawings," he said. "I'm quite proud of it, really."

Borrowing family photos

Arsenault said the book is accessible and can be read in chunks. If someone is interested in a certain topic they can jump to that section.

He said it was easy for him to put the information together and he gathered pictures for the book.

"I've been collecting photos for a number of years, borrowing family photos and copying them," he said.

Arsenault said he had an artist from New Brunswick complete the illustrations. "They didn't take photos in 1750," he said.

'We have to have a new book'

He said a major motivation for writing this book was the World Acadian Congress.

The congress kicks off Aug. 10 in Abram-Village, P.E.I.

"We have to have a new book, because the one I did in the 80s is out of print. You can find it libraries but you can't buy it anymore."

More P.E.I. news