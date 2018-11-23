Exhibit celebrates Acadian battalion's efforts during WWI

The Acadian Museum in Miscouche is holding an exhibit about the little-known history of a battalion of Acadians — including 30 men from Prince Edward Island — who went to Europe during the First World War.

It's a part of Canadian history not a lot of people know about, said Gregory Kennedy, history professor at the Acadian Studies Institute at the University of Moncton.

'I’m really just overjoyed that the Acadian Museum in P.E.I. expressed interest in bringing it over and adding some P.E.I. elements as well,' Kennedy said. (Submitted by Gregory Kennedy)

"It's only recently that we've realized the extent to which the Acadians participated in the war," Kennedy said.

The battalion encompassed about 900 men.

The exhibit will explore this particular battalion, as well as the letters, diaries and photographs of many more soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the First World War.

Kennedy calls the battalion's efforts a "beautiful irony" considering the Acadians' complicated history with Britain.

This will be the exhibit's second run, as it premiered in Moncton in 2016.

The exhibit opened Friday and will run through to the end of May 2019.

