Canada's best absinthe distilled on P.E.I.
P.E.I.'s Deep Roots distillery has taken home a top honour at the inaugural Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition.
Deep Roots started producing absinthe in 2015
The Artisan Distillers of Canada named the Warren Grove distiller's absinthe as the best in Canada.
Absinthe is a strong liquor, typically overproof, that was very popular in 19th century France until it was banned in 1915. That ban was only lifted in 2011.
The main ingredient of absinthe is wormwood, which contains a hallucinogen called thujone. The CFIA regulates the amount of thujone allowed in absinthe. The drink has a licorice flavour that comes from anise and fennel.
The P.E.I. absinthe beat out offerings from Ontario and B.C. for best in class.
Deep Roots began producing absinthe in 2015.
