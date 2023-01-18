2 plead not guilty in Abram-Village assault case

Two P.E.I. men have pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with an alleged assault in Abram-Village in early September.

Darren Richard pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and uttering threats.

Troy Gallant pleaded not guilty to an assault charge.

Their lawyer appeared in Summerside court via audio call Wednesday to enter the pleas. Richard and Gallant are scheduled to be back in court Feb. 1.

The charges are connected to an incident at the Évangéline Recreation Centre during the early morning hours of Sept. 3, as an event connected to the P.E.I. Acadian Festival was wrapping up.

Two men were injured and were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Local groups said the victims were immigrants from Algeria and called the attack racially motivated.

In total, four men have been charged in connection with the incident.

Samuel Bernard and Tyson Arsenault did not enter pleas Wednesday. Their cases have been adjourned to later this month.