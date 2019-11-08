Hundreds gather to mark National Aboriginal Veterans Day on P.E.I.
Hundreds gathered in Scotchfort, P.E.I., on Friday for National Aboriginal Veterans Day.
Nov. 8 is a day set aside to mark Indigenous contributions to Canada's war efforts over the years.
It was the second time the Abegweit First Nation hosted a special ceremony to honour the many Mi'kmaq Islanders who served for Canada.
According to Veterans Affairs Canada,12,000 Indigenous soldiers fought in the world wars and Korea.
With files from Steve Bruce