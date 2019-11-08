Hundreds gather to mark National Aboriginal Veterans Day on P.E.I.

Hundreds gathered in Scotchfort, P.E.I., on Friday for National Aboriginal Veterans Day.

Nov. 8 is a day set aside to mark Indigenous contributions to Canada's war efforts over the years.

It was the second time the Abegweit First Nation hosted a special ceremony to honour the many Mi'kmaq Islanders who served for Canada.

According to Veterans Affairs Canada,12,000 Indigenous soldiers fought in the world wars and Korea.

Tim Sock's grandfather and great-grandfather served in both world wars. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould fights back tears as he reads through the list of community members who went to war for Canada. 'There's a face to the name. These are people from my community — men and women I know personally. And with the people providing the service today, it just touches deep.' (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Lt. Col. Glenn Moriarty, commanding officer of the P.E.I. Regiment, lays a wreath. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

P.E.I. Regiment members look on as Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould speaks. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Mi’kmaq dancers perform as part of the ceremony. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

More P.E.I. news