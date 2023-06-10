Young generation proud to showcase Mi'kmaw culture on P.E.I.

Nine-year-old Mia Knockwood already knows the importance of elders to the Mi'kmaw community.

"They care for you and they kind of are like your parents but just, like, older and, like, the best," she said.

Elders were among the people honoured this weekend at a powwow at Abegweit First Nation in Scotchfort, P.E.I.

Eight-year-old Mika Jadis explained what a powwow is for anybody who doesn't know. "A powwow is, like, you dance, and it brings medicine to the elders."

Hundreds of people from around the region participated in the celebration of Mi'kmaw culture.

For Jessica Francis, who is from Abegweit First Nation, the more the merrier.

Mika Jadis, 8, and Mia Knockwood, 9, say they want to learn from elders so they can pass the knowledge down to others. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"The amount of people who want to come and learn, the amount of questions that people ask, seeing more and more people come out and appreciate everything that we have all over, it's heartwarming," she said.

"We love having people come and observe our culture. We love teaching people."

Francis said the celebrations, where all are welcome, move society closer toward reconciliation.

"When you don't know something, you fear it. And to break away that fear and to have true reconciliation, you need to have people understand, learn, participate, and then you don't have the hate anymore. It's gone. All the prejudice, everything is gone."

Jessica Francis says it's 'heartwarming' to see all the people wanting to learn more about Mi'kmaw culture. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Abegweit Chief Roddy Gould Jr. said the powwow is all about celebrating Mi'kmaw culture and "being proud of who we are."

He said that was something that wasn't always possible.

"Our tradition has always been taboo, right from our residential schools, our genocidal identity as a First Nation people, we had to be ashamed of who we are," he said. "We had to be assimilated. We have to be told what we can and can't do.

"I've always said that the best way to move ahead positively and totally is be proud of who you are and showcase it, that's the only way to preserve your cultural identity."

Some Mi'kmaw crafts were on display at the powwow. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

The message wasn't lost on 11-year-old Hudson Knockwood.

"I want to spread our Mi'kmaw culture so a lot of people can see what we do and what we live for."

As for preserving the culture, young Mia and Mika are ready to do their part.

"The elders get to teach us..." said Mika.

"So when we're older we can spread the words to the other kids," added Mia.