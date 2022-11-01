Abegweit First Nation proud to donate 7 truckloads of food

When Mike MacDonald, executive director of the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown, saw seven half-ton trucks pull up to his warehouse with 4,500 pounds of food donations, he had one thing to say: "Wow."

The food came from the Abegweit First Nation in Scotchford — donations gathered at the chief's annual Halloween haunted barn event.

MacDonald said the food comes at a time when demand at the food bank is up 40 per cent over last year.

"Unfortunately there is quite a need."

Leaders of the Abegweit First Nation said they are proud to be able to help feed people not just in their own community.

"This is an opportunity to go above and beyond and help others that have that kind of support in their communities or in their homes," said Chief Roddy Gould Jr.

Volunteers unload 4,500 pounds of food at the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown on Tuesday. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"It makes us feel good about who we are as a people and as a community."

The haunted barn has become a popular tradition on the First Nation, he said.

"The community loves it — the screams, the cries and the laughter is just immediate return for us as a job well done."

MacDonald said about 300 people visit the food bank every week, and the donation from Abegweit should last a couple of weeks.

"It's pretty amazing to know that there's organizations out there that year in and year out support us."