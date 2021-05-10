Abegweit First Nation gets land, money for corridor to connect to Hillsborough River

The federal government, province of P.E.I. and Abegweit First Nation are partnering to reconnect the Scotchfort community to the Hillsborough River.

The river was an essential transportation route and food source for previous generations of the Abegweit First Nation, but the Scotchfort community is now separated from the river by Route 2, a major highway that runs through the centre of the province.

In a joint announcement on Monday morning, the province said it would transfer six hectares of land, between the highway and the river, to the band for a nominal fee of $1.

The federal government announced $4.4 million for active transportation and social infrastructure on the land, which will link the corridor to the Confederation Trail as well as to the Hillsborough River.

"This project includes the construction of several structures to create a safe and direct access to the waterfront and multi-use trail," said a government news release.

"We are very grateful and excited for the support from our provincial and federal partners and look forward to our continued partnership as we advance these projects in the spirit of reconciliation and mutual prosperity," Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould was quoted as saying in the news release.

Some of the funding announced Monday will go toward the development of the Epekwitk Mena'taqug Centre, a business and retail centre. Initial funding for that project was announced in August 2019.

