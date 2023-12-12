How Scotchfort's new Abegweit Connects building is bringing communities together

It's in the name.

The new Abegweit Connects building in Scotchfort was designed to do just that — connect the community's history with its future while also connecting the community with people who live elsewhere.

If that sounds like a big job, Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould said it's already proving to be successful.

"It's a statement of who we are as a people and where we're going," said Gould.

"We're not done connecting. We're not done revitalizing our culture, our history. What our history is about, who we are as a First Nation people."

Busting at the seams

The two-story structure stands on the north side of Route 2 but Gould said it's much more than just another building.

The upstairs is mainly windows with a picturesque view overlooking the Hillsborough River — where members fished for generations. There is meeting space too, a kitchen and room to gather.

One of the first major events at the new building took place during the Fall Flavours festival in October. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

"The architecture is designed to reflect a modern look but is a traditional soft colour to bring us back to the grassroots and the ground," said Gould.

"It's also very professional. It provides us with an opportunity to host different events and services."

'It's a beautiful building for starters. It's very professional. It's well done,' says Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Until recently, events like community programming and cultural ceremonies were often held at the band office — but space was tight.

"We were busting at the seams," said Tyler Gould, the Director of Economic Development.

"To have this large, 7,000-square-foot building right in Scotchfort means everything to the community. It gives us so much more flexibility."

A Taste of Epekwitk

One of the first major events took place during the Fall Flavours festival in October. A Taste of Epekwitk included foods like sweet grass panna cotta, seafood chowder and bannock — all prepared by Indigenous Chef Richard Charron.

"I only made bannock for the first time only a few months ago and you know when you're feeding it to the chief of the land, it can be a little nerve-wracking," said Charron, with a laugh.

"As soon as he says that he likes it and you know that he's super happy with it, we're on to doing something right."

'We're really trying to emphasize on the ingredients that were popular in the Indigenous community," says Richard Charron who co-owns the Noble Chef with Rachel Ross. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Roughly 70 people attended the sold-out event including at least one couple from outside the country. Some of the Islanders who attended had never been to Abegweit First Nation before.

As Chief Gould slowly made his way through the crowd welcoming everyone to the community, people wandered throughout the building learning more about Mi'kmaw culture.

Some stopped to speak with Elder Junior Peter-Paul. Others learned basket weaving from Francis Jadis.

Elder Junior Peter-Paul, at right, was also at A Taste of Epekwitk to speak with visitors. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

"I was proud to be in the room shared with a bunch of Islanders, Americans and everybody from all over the place," said Gould.

"It just shows how important it is to continuously expand and think about the future and always move forward in a good way."

Inspiring the future

Although the Abegweit Connects building is still fairly new, its impact is already being felt. Charron co-owns the Noble Chef with Rachel Ross. They rent out the kitchen and have so far inspired one young person to join the hospitality industry.

'It makes me feel warm. And that we're tapping in and we're making people want to maybe try culinary as a career," said Charron.

"If we can guide them and teach them the ways of the land, it's a beautiful thing."

Gould agrees.

"It's very, very reflective of how important it is to give something tangible for our people to believe in, especially the young people," he said.

"When I see young people seeing the vision that we have for their future and giving them the tools to do a better job than we have done ... I'm hoping that he'll go through the hospitality industry and become a good person and one day he'll be the chief of the Abegweit First Nation."