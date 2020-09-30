P.E.I. actor-musician Aaron Crane pleads guilty to sexual interference

P.E.I. actor, musician and music teacher Aaron Philip Crane has pleaded guilty to sexual interference of a female under 16.

Crane, 36, of Charlottetown entered the plea in P.E.I. Supreme Court Wednesday afternoon.

An agreed statement of facts was read out in court. The victim's identity is protected by a publication ban.

Court heard Crane had sexually abused the girl for months.

According to the facts, there were warning signs months before charges were laid.

The girl's parents saw text messages and notified police.

Police cautioned Crane at the time to refrain from all contact, but did not press charges. Her parents and police were not yet aware of the full extent of Crane's interactions with the girl.

Girl reports to police

That changed several months later when the girl told police what had been happening.

Defence lawyer Conor Mullin asked the court for a presentence report to give the judge an understanding of Crane's background.

Crane also faces two other charges related to the same female victim — sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Crane's lawyer told the court pleas on those other two charges will be entered at sentencing.

That will take place November 23.

More P.E.I. news