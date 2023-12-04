988 mental health crisis helpline now available to Islanders in need

Prince Edward Islanders in need of emergency mental health support can now access the new national 988 phone line to get it 24/7.

The federal government has launched the 988 mental health crisis phone line to give people access to suicide prevention services via call or text.

Similar to the 911 service for accessing help in fire, police and medical emergencies, 988 is a short, easy-to-remember number to get a quick response from coast to coast to coast, 24/7 and free of charge.

Islanders can call or text the number for suicide prevention services offered by a trained social worker or nurse on P.E.I.

On P.E.I., the 988 line will be offered in addition to the province's mental health and addictions hotline, which is operated by Medavie Health Services. Calls to 988 on P.E.I. will also be answered by Medavie clinicians.

"Because it's really important to make sure that people who answer the calls are familiar with the organizations within the provinces and communities, we've partnered with provinces and territories and with organizations that already provide this type of help phone," federal Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said during a visit to P.E.I. last week.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, the minister of veterans affairs, says the federal government partnered with organizations within the province who are already offering support to offer the service. (Rob LeClair/CBC)

"We certainly don't want to duplicate any services, number one, but some communities just don't have access to this type of service. And number two, many people just aren't aware that these services exist within their communities... We just want to make sure people recognize it's accessible, it's available to them," she said.

In a statement, officials from Medavie said in the event its clinicians are on another call and unavailable, the call will be immediately transferred to a national partner and answered by off-Island individuals trained in mental health care.

Line will reduce barriers

One of the new features of this phone line is the ability to contact a social worker or nurse through text messages, in addition to calling — something officials with the Canadian Mental Health Association on P.E.I. say will remove any discomfort people might feel about speaking over the phone.

"I think it actually removes a lot of barriers," said Julia Ramsay, director of community engagement and support with the CMHA on P.E.I.

"It's kind of an extra piece of support that people can have for themselves if they're not comfortable talking on the phone."

She said having one simple three-digit number will also make it a lot easier for people to connect with help during a crisis situation. Ramsay said she thinks it means more people will be reaching out for help, since it's now easier to do.

"Everyone knows 911, that's an emergency number. It's an emergency number, it's easy to remember, it's quick — and that was the hope with 988 too," Ramsay said.

An emergency dispatcher handles 911 system calls in this file photo. The 988 number is meant to be a similarly memorable set of digits that people can use when they have a mental health crisis. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Ramsay said the CMHA was consulted by the federal government while the phone line was being developed.

She said people answering the phones through 988 can recommend supports and resources available in other provinces across the country as well as referring callers to community mental health and addictions services on P.E.I.

The association will report to the Public Health Agency of Canada on how many calls were received, the time taken to answer them all and abandonment rates from someone hanging up or ending the call before reaching a responder.

Eventually, it will provide information about user satisfaction, without handing over any personally identifiable information.

The 988 service is federally funded and available in English and French to all.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: