911 service restored on P.E.I. after hour-long outage

Emergency services on P.E.I. are able to access 911 services again, says Island EMS.

The problem was first reported by RCMP on the Island on Twitter at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday.

911 services are all back up and running. Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> for sharing. <a href="https://t.co/hCMHHFjjwS">pic.twitter.com/hCMHHFjjwS</a> —@IslandEMS

That tweet was followed by one from Island EMS. Emergency services in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick also reported problems.

Alternative phone numbers were provided for emergency services.

Island EMS reported the problem was resolved shortly before 11 a.m.

There is no word yet on the cause of the trouble.

More from CBC P.E.I.