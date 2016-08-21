911 service restored on P.E.I. after hour-long outage
Emergency services on P.E.I. are able to receive 911 calls again, Island EMS says after an outage lasting nearly an hour.
Service was down for a little less than an hour
Emergency services on P.E.I. are able to access 911 services again, says Island EMS.
The problem was first reported by RCMP on the Island on Twitter at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday.
911 services are all back up and running. Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> for sharing. <a href="https://t.co/hCMHHFjjwS">pic.twitter.com/hCMHHFjjwS</a>—@IslandEMS
That tweet was followed by one from Island EMS. Emergency services in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick also reported problems.
Alternative phone numbers were provided for emergency services.
Island EMS reported the problem was resolved shortly before 11 a.m.
There is no word yet on the cause of the trouble.
