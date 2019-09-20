$900K slated for P.E.I. French education through federal agreement

Some involved with French language education on P.E.I. are applauding a newly announced federal and provincial government agreement on minority education.

The agreement calls for an investment of $1 billion across the country over the next four years, and that means an increase of $900,000 over four years for the Island says Émile Gallant, vice president of the National French Language School Board's Atlantic division.

"We have many many children that will enter our system that don't have a full comprehension of the French language. Be it that the parents are right holders but never had a chance to go to French school and don't have much French language in the house," said Gallant who is also a past president of the French Language School Board on P.E.I.

Gallant said the money will be put to good use.

"It's able to put funds where we can help prepare these kids maybe even in the early childhood centres to be able to learn the language and when they get to kindergarten in Grade 1 they have a better understanding of the language," he said.

Investing outside classroom

Gallant said he would also like to see the money used to provide more cultural and sporting activities for students outside of the classroom.

"When we get into the higher grades we need to have more activities outside the school to help these kids, it's not only at the school where you speak French, but it is also in cultural and sporting activities, " Gallant said.

The agreement for the 2019-2023 period was announced by Ottawa on Sept. 4 but the provinces and territories still have to sign on.

