811 telehealth service restored on P.E.I.
Updated

The problems that caused a disruption in the 811 telehealth service on P.E.I. have been fixed, says Health PEI.

Service was down Friday night through Saturday afternoon

CBC News ·
The 811 telehealth service was temporarily disrupted due to a system outage at the telecommunications centre, says Health PEI. (Associated Press)

The service stopped working Friday due to a "system outage at the telecommunications centre," according to a news release put out by Health PEI.

It was fixed and began working again on Saturday afternoon.

The 811 service gives callers 24-hour access to a registered nurse, who can answer questions over the phone and determine whether callers require emergency or non-urgent medical attention, according to the Health PEI website.

