Updated
811 telehealth service restored on P.E.I.
The problems that caused a disruption in the 811 telehealth service on P.E.I. have been fixed, says Health PEI.
Service was down Friday night through Saturday afternoon
The problems that caused a disruption in the 811 telehealth service on P.E.I. have been fixed, says Health PEI.
The service stopped working Friday due to a "system outage at the telecommunications centre," according to a news release put out by Health PEI.
It was fixed and began working again on Saturday afternoon.
The 811 service gives callers 24-hour access to a registered nurse, who can answer questions over the phone and determine whether callers require emergency or non-urgent medical attention, according to the Health PEI website.