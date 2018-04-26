8 exciting things to do on P.E.I. this Canada Day long weekend

There is no shortage of things to do this Canada Day long weekend across Prince Edward Island.

From the opening of the 55th annual Charlottetown Festival to the return of Belfast Days and a sneak peek at Old Home Week entertainment, Islanders have a lot of options.

Here's a sampling.

1. Indian River Festival

Rose Cousins is performing Friday night at historic St. Mary's Church at 7:30 p.m as part of the annual Indian River Festival.

Cousins has taken a break from touring since the last time she appeared at the festival, and is fresh from winning the ECMA 2019 Album of the Year.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $42 and for children under 12 are $20 and can be purchased at the Indian River Festival website.

Bach and Vivaldi Sonatas will also take the stage 3 p.m. on Sunday as part of the festival.

2. Charlottetown Festival opening

Kronborg had a preview last weekend, but the show officially opens this weekend. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

Confederation Centre of the Arts launches its 55th theatre season of The Charlottetown Festival on Friday.

It all begins with Kronborg —The Hamlet Rock Musical Friday at 8 p.m on the mainstage, playing in repertory with Anne of Green Gables — the Musical until July 20. Tickets start at $32.

This electrifying staging of Shakespeare's famous Hamlet was a breakthrough for Confederation Centre when it first premiered in 1974, later becoming the first Canadian musical to ever play on Broadway.

Anne is now in her 55th year, and is as popualr as ever. The show officially opens Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32.

For more info and a full schedule and to purchase tickets visit the centre online.

3. The Trailside

P.E.I. musician Ashley Condon is one of the artists performing at the Trailside Music Cafe this weekend. (ashleycondon.com)

The Trailside Music Cafe and Inn has several musicians playing this weekend.

It starts Friday with a performance by Ashley Condon at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Condon is an award- winning musician and her songs speak to the various ways Condon feels connection to the P.E.I. music community. Tickets are $20.

Performances continue Saturday with Wrong Planet Band, a three-piece instrumental unit from P.E.I. that draws from surf, western and early rock and roll. Tickets for that show are $15.

On Sunday award-winning singer and songwriter, John Connolly takes the stage.

The kitchen serves food from when doors open at 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for all shows from the Trailside Cafe and Inn website.

4. Sneak peek: Old Home Week entertainer

Silly Robbie (Robbie Doherty) was announced last week as one of the performers for Old Home Week in Charlottetown in August. (Sean Young/CBC)

Anyone looking for something fun to do with the kids on Saturday and are looking for a sneak peek at Old Home Week entertainment can head down to The Guild in Charlottetown to catch a family-friendly show by Silly Robbie.

Silly Robbie: Live runs Saturday from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. and is billed as a high-energy children's music show that will keep the audience moving.

Silly Robbie also discusses important issues like self-esteem, healthy living and treating others the way you want to be treated.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $9 for children under 12 and can be purchased at The Guild website.

5. Learn to ride a bike

Those in the Summerside area have the chance to learn to ride a two-wheel bike for free. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

On Saturday in Summerside those who don't know how to ride a two-wheel bike can head down to the parking lot of Greenfield elemntary school from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and learn for free.

Ken Trenholm has taught more than 250 people to transition from training wheels to two wheels since 2009. He asks that bikes come prepared, with training wheels off and tires pumped, and position the bike so both feet of the rider can touch the ground.

6. Twisted Stitchers

Teens in Summerside who want to learn knitting have the chance to learn for free. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Island teens aged 13 to 19 are invited to come to the Summerside Rotary Library on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. to learn a new skill for free.

This is a drop-in program where teens can learn the basics of how to knit, crochet, and/or cross stitch.

Those who already know how to knit are invited to come talk or get help with their latest projects.

Some materials will be provided but people are encouraged to bring their own. More info here.

7. P.E.I. Lobster Festival

The P.E.I. Lobster Festival returns to Souris Harbour and Lighthouse Festival Grounds Canada Day weekend. (Brian McInnis)

The 3rd Annual P.E.I. Lobster Festival with host Chef Michael Smith takes place in Souris on Sunday at the Souris Harbour and Lighthouse Festival Grounds from noon to 5 p.m.

There will be a lobster picnic, an evening of entertainment and a P.E.I. lobster supper from 5 to 8 p.m. at Eastern Kings Sportsplex. Attendees can also help judge the Island Chef Lobster Roll Challenge.

A campaign called the For a Good Claws will be part of the festival and will help raise funds for P.E.I. Food Banks.

Tickets are $45 and can purchased on the festival website.

8. Belfast Days

Belfast Days will be celebrated this Canada Day long weekend on Saturday and Sunday in the eastern P.E.I. community of Belfast for the first time since 1986.

Events will be held at the raceway, the Belfast Recreation Centre and Pinette Provincial Park, including a pancake breakfast, a spaghetti supper, a parade, inflatables for the kids, a dance and harness racing.

For more info visit belfast Days' event page.

