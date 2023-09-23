With high cost of living, 70-Mile Yard Sale vendors see more haggling

It may have come a week late, but with the cost of everything seemingly going up, the annual 70-Mile Yard Sale couldn't have come at a better time.

The popular P.E.I. event that stretches from Stratford to Wood Islands and attracts thousands of treasure hunters from across the Maritimes and beyond was postponed last weekend due to post-tropical storm Lee.

But the weather was warm and the deals were hot on Saturday.

"They're cautious spenders this year," said Linda Nobles, one of hundreds of vendors set up along the TransCanada Highway and back roads.

"There's a lot of haggling going on with prices. I think people are finding just life in general a bit more expensive these days but they're still out here spending, so ..."

Vendor Linda Nobles says people are more cautious with their spending at the yard sale this year. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

David Millar was selling furniture he refinished. He said many items that were destined for the landfill are now going to college dorms or other homes.

"I can go to the dump and find something, or a yard sale, and then I take it home, clean it … disinfect it, and then sand it, paint it or restain it, seal it with Polycrylic and then sell it."

Refinished pieces of furniture were among the many items for sale at the 70-Mile Yard Sale in eastern P.E.I. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The yard sale continues on Sunday. Vendor Jackie Herbert is hoping for another busy day.

"Basically doing something like this is like setting up a store, I've learned. Once it's out here, I don't want to bring it back in."