Here's what it's like having your nose swabbed for COVID-19 74 times

Having a swab going deep into your nose isn't the most pleasant experience.

Rotational worker Bill Schurman has experienced that 74 times.

He lives in Summerside and regularly travels from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia where he works as the director of recreation, parks and tourism for the District of Lunenburg.

Despite the large number of times he's been tested for COVID-19, Schurman said having his nose swabbed regularly doesn't bother him.

"It's the right thing to do. It's a small inconvenience for the safety that it provides, and peace of mind," he said.

Rotational worker Bill Schurman has been tested for COVID-19 74 times. (Submitted by Bill Schurman)

Schurman is one of many other fully vaccinated, registered rotational workers on P.E.I. These workers don't have to isolate for work-related travel, but they must minimize contacts during the first four days. They must be tested upon entry, then on day two and day four.

Schurman is tested when arriving on P.E.I. via Confederation Bridge. Two hours later, he learns the result whether he's positive or negative with COVID-19.

"The challenging part for me, I think, is waiting that two hours for a test. That's always a very anxious time. Once you get that, then OK, life is a little bit normal."

'Nothing but friendly faces'

While waiting to be tested at the bridge, Schurman witnesses what life is like for those working at the COVID-19 screening facility in Borden-Carleton.

"From the people who direct the traffic and those that gave the tests and all the supports, nothing but friendly faces and smiles. Just a terrific experience," he said.

"Those that direct traffic and put you in whatever the lanes, I feel the most for them. They're out in the elements, most of the time. It is a windy place."

And he's even created a relationship with them.

"I've got to know some people that I wouldn't have got to know, found out some things about people: where they came from, what they did for school," he said.

"You know, the typical kind of, 'Who's your father' thing of Islanders."

Schurman has sometimes, after getting his rapid test at the bridge, felt the need for further testing.

"I get to Slemon Park if I need a PCR test to give me even extra, extra knowledge that I'm OK," he said.

People line up to be tested at the Slemon Park COVID-19 testing centre. (Submitted by Bill Schurman)

COVID-19 restrictions are set to ease once again in the province starting from Thursday, Feb. 17.

Schurman said it's not going to be that much different to him as he's already exempt from isolation for work-related travel. But for the Island as a whole, it's going to be a huge difference.

"I'm going to feel the same way that everyone else is going to feel on Thursday night is, Gee, we made it through another step. Thank you to all those people who have guided us to this point," he said.

"And you know, Gosh, darn, we are going to get through this. I know we will."