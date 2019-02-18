7 tips to help manage the winter blues on P.E.I.

From dropping temperatures to shorter days — there are many reasons the winter months can be a tough time for some Islanders.

Ashley Belanger-Birt, a peer support worker at the Canadian Mental Health Association in Charlottetown, said the offices see between five and 10 people every day and many of them are struggling with seasonal affective disorder or as it is also commonly referred to — the winter blues.

Christine Beck is a clinical psychologist on the Island who stresses the importance of staying in tune with your emotions to help manage your mental health.

Here are just a few ways to help manage the winter blues as advised by Belanger-Birt and Beck.

1. Get that vitamin D

"We tell people to keep their blinds open, make your house as bright as possible," Belanger-Birt said.

But on days where coming by sunlight can be a challenge, Belanger-Birt said, there are artificial lamps — often referred to as SAD lamps — you can purchase, which help to simulate the beneficial effects of being outside under the sun.

"It helps change your rhythm and make you feel as if you're having more sunlight throughout the day," she said.

Ashley Belanger-Birt is a peer counsellor at the Canadian Mental Health Association in Charlottetown. (Sean Patrick Young/CBC)

2. Get outside and exercise

"The more I have practised, the more I've understood that your physical well-being is important to your mental well-being," Beck said.

Beck said studies have shown that exercise near greenery like parks and forests have an impact on your mood. And walking or exercising near water has an even greater impact.

3. Get 'un-busy'

"Rest is very underappreciated," said Beck.

People often find themselves on the go and can forget to take time during the day to check-in with themselves. Putting down electronic devices and taking-in the moment is a good place to start.

"Our electronics are something that add to the quality of our life but they can't be the centre of it," she said.

Dr. Christine Beck, a clinical psychologist who practises in Charlottetown, advocates acknowledging your feelings and putting yourself first if you're feeling blue during the winter months. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

4. Join a sport

Joining a team of some kind during the winter, Belanger-Birt said, can help in several ways to manage the winter blues including possibly getting some more sunlight, being physically active and being in an environment that encourages you to be social with others.

5. Setting goals

Making plans to look forward to can be a great way to keep your chin up during those cloudy winter days.

Jotting down some goals you'd like to accomplish is a way to help you look forward to the exciting things that lie ahead, said Belanger-Birt. If you're able to — plan a small trip with friends or family for the future. It can help to keep your mind on the brighter side of things.

6. Keeping a journal

Writing down your daily thoughts and feelings can also be a great coping mechanism, Belanger-Birt said. It gives you the chance to take stock of the day and how you were feeling.

"Journal everything," she said. "Write down everything you're feeling and then you know, you're able to track."

7. Stay connected

It can be easy to become isolated during the winter months, said Belanger-Birt, but keeping up with social connections is key.

"Stay social — make plans — go out to a movie. Make sure you're keeping in touch with your friends and family.

"Once you're doing all that, it really contributes to your mental wellness. Small steps are huge with mental health. It's the little things that build up to the big things," Belanger-Birt said.

