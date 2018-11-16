7 fun things to do on P.E.I. this mid-November weekend (and Monday)

Saturday is the day to pick up free tickets for two popular upcoming Christmas concerts put on by the City of Charlottetown — Christmas with John Gracie and A Christmas to Remember at Trinity United Church in Charlottetown Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Head to the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon to get two free tickets per person, per show.

Here are some more suggestions to keep you entertained this weekend.

1. Laugh it off

Funnyman Ron James has two shows in P.E.I. this weekend. (Ron James/Facebook)

Comedian Ron James is on a tour of the Maritimes and has two stops on P.E.I. this weekend.

His show is called Full Throttle and promises to cut "a wide swath through contemporary culture with his razor-sharp ribald wit, uncompromising standards and unique, poetically honed delivery."

Friday night he's at the Harbourfront Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 (taxes and fees included). Get them here.

Saturday night he's in Charlottetown at the Confederation Centre at 7:30. Tickets are $61 (taxes and fees in) — get them here.

2. Craft fairs

The popular annual craft fair at Stratford Elementary School has more than 90 vendors. (Stratford Schools Holiday Market/Facebook)

Friday night from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 5 p.m., take in the annual holiday market at Stratford Elementary School, which will have more than 90 vendors. Admission is $3, children under 12 get in free.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a craft fair at The Mount Continuing Care facility on Mount Edward Road.

A Christmas craft fair at the Charlottetown Fire Hall Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. features Christmas decor, crafts, preserves and baked goods, made by friends Tammy Clory, Karen Lavers and Barb Mackie. Admission is by donation to the Salvation Army kettle campaign.

And Christmas in Deblois 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Centre Acadien de Prince-Ouest promises "unique gifts and stocking stuffers from local vendors." Admission is $2.

3. Sirens concert

P.E.I. choral group Sirens will present a concert titled a part of me and you, Saturday at 7:30 at UPEI's Steel Recital Hall. (Sirens/Facebook)

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at UPEI's Steel Recital Hall, Sirens choral ensemble kicks off its 2018-19 season with a concert "that reflects on the fragility of our planet and the responsibility we have to one another in a part of me and you," its Facebook page says.

The concert, called a part of me and you, features the Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors, best known for their multimedia theatrical work Mi'kmaq Legends.

Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students. Purchase them here or at the door.

4. Dance recital

Dance Virtuosa dance school has shows Saturday and Sunday at Harbourfront Theatre. (Dance Virtuosa/Facebook)

Dance Virtuosa presents its eighth annual Winter Danceland at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside

"This production incorporates the skill of adorable little ones straight through to adults from all over Prince Edward Island," its Facebook page says.

There are three shows: Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4.

Tickets are just under $19, taxes and fees included — get them here.

5. Rainbow Valley

Rainbow Valley is presented by the community theatre group ACT. (Rainbow Valley/Facebook)

Rainbow Valley is the latest musical theatre production based on the writings of L.M. Montgomery.

"Adapted for the stage and directed by Hank Stinson, Rainbow Valley is the story of the new minister of Glen St. Mary, his 'wild as the hills' children, and the people they encounter in a small P.E.I. community where the past rules the present," says a promotional release.

The show plays Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 and Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $28 for children and seniors and $30 for adults (taxes and fees included) — get them here.

6. Fall for variety

Gormlaith Maynes, the Gaelic language instructor at UPEI and co-ordinator of Celtic and Traditional Music at Holland College, will accompany students at the concert. (Submitted by Mary Ellen Callaghan)

The Benevolent Irish Society is reviving a long-standing tradition and will host a fall variety show Saturday at the Irish Cultural Centre, 582 North River Road.

The show will be hosted by BIS president Patrick Fitzgerald and Dr. Cian O Morain, and feature students from the Holland College School of Performing Arts, including students of Celtic music, as well as step dancers from Roberts Academy of Dance accompanied by P.E.I.'s Sheila MacKenzie.

A traditional guitar duo hailing from Ireland, Brian Byrne from Cork and Patrick Crehan from Tipperary, will perform. Glenda Ewing, formerly of Northern Ireland, will also perform Irish songs for the first time at the BIS.

Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 at the door, $5 for children 12 and under.

7. Bingo!

There will be a fundraising bingo Monday night at the Legion in Borden-Carleton. (CBC File Photo)

Keep the fun going on Monday with a bingo, bake sale and cake auction at the Borden Legion starting at 6 p.m. with a jackpot of approximately $300.

The cost is $15 for 15 cards, or $25 for 30 cards.

It's BYOD (bring your own daubers!). Proceeds go to P.E.I.'s Canada Games under-18 women's curling training team.

More P.E.I. news