6 things to do for this fall weekend on P.E.I.

There is no shortage of fun things to do this first weekend of fall on P.E.I.

Sure, the trees haven't changed colour quite yet, and some corn mazes are still recovering after being walloped by post-tropical storm Dorian, but there are still many things to enjoy this weekend across the province.

1. 2019 P.E.I. Beer Festival

The P.E.I. Beer Festival kicks off Friday at the Delta in downtown Charlottetown with three chances to taste some suds and say goodbye to summer.

There will be more than 100 beers and hard ciders from breweries across Canada.

The Saturday evening event is sold out, but if you are looking to introduce your palate to craft beer there are still tickets available for Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Tickets to the festival include all beer samples and come with a handy tasting mug. Food is available throughout the venue and there is a designated driver area with free refreshments.

Tickets can be purchased at the beer festival's website.

2. P.E.I. Fall Flavours Festival

Fall Flavours serves up Island cuisine such as seafood chowder. (Submitted by Red Door Oyster Co. Café)

It is week four of the five-week Fall Flavours culinary celebration showcasing the tastes, people and places that make the Island a must-visit destination for food lovers.

There are three events this weekend.

Friday evening offers Taste of North Rustico at the North Rustico wharf.

Join chef Justin Wolfe along with talented local chefs for unique dishes and an authentic kitchen party on the pier.

Lobster and other fare from the sea will pair well with P.E.I. music, storytelling and the celebration of local harvest. Admission is $85 plus tax and fees.

By the Sea Under the Harvest Moon takes place at the Montague waterfront on Saturday. Chefs Antonio Park of Montreal and Angus An of Vancouver join local chef Jesse MacDonald for an intimate feast.

Sit down to a four-course meal prepared by the three chefs, featuring dishes that showcase MacDonald's favourite local ingredients as well as the flavours that Park and An have mastered in their restaurants.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and the night will close out with a local band, The Love Junkies. Admission to the event is $100 plus tax and fees.

Next up is The Great P.E.I. Bake Off on Saturday.

The event will feature four chefs as they complete their best version of a dessert cake that must showcase the P.E.I. potato.

Chefs will prepare their best mussel dish and serve it up with homemade bread. Then it'll be a race against the clock as the chefs prepare their potato cake masterpieces. Island comedian Patrick Ledwell will be there offering live commentary and interviewing contestants. Musician Mark Haines will perform.

Those who attend the event will get to try some cake and vote on their favourite. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Harmony House Theatre in Hunter River, admission is $50 plus tax and fees.

For tickets or for more information on the events, visit the festival's website.

3. Walk with a Doc

The track at UPEI will host regular Walk with a Doc events. (Submitted by UPEI)

UPEI is hosting a new monthly event starting Saturday that will allow Islanders to get more active and ask health-related questions.

Kinesiology P.E.I. is launching a series of events called Walk with a Doc, which includes a brief talk by a health care professional followed by a one-hour walk.

The first session will be led by Dr. Melanie Banasch.

During the walk, people can go at their own pace and will have the chance to chat with Banasch about any questions they may have.

The first scheduled event is at UPEI's outdoor track on Saturday at 9 a.m. All are welcome and there is no registration needed for this free event. If it rains the event will move to the indoor track at UPEI.

Those looking for more information can visit the Walk with a Doc Facebook page.

4. Oktoberfest at Founders' Food Hall and Market

There will be keg-tossing competitions, stein-holding competitions, a beer garden and more. (Michaela Rehle/Reuters)

Oktoberfest is coming to downtown Charlottetown this weekend.

On Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., Founders' Food Hall and Market will have a day of food, cold craft beer, games and live music.

There will be Oktoberfest competitions, a beer garden and German-inspired food from vendors.

There is no admission, and officials with the city say the event is "lederhosen optional."

More information can be found at the event's Facebook page.

5. Celebrate Nature

Birds are abundant and other wildlife in the area include beavers, muskrats, red squirrel, mink and more. (Submitted by Island Nature Trust)

It is a big year for Island Nature Trust and Nature P.E.I. It is Island Nature Trust's 40th anniversary and Nature P.E.I.'s 50th.

The two groups are hosting a joint event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at one of the Island's oldest protected areas — the Deroche Pond Natural Area.

Activities will include critter dipping for invertebrates, canoe trips across the pond, guided nature walks and stories of the rich history of the area.

Participants are asked to meet at the Blooming Point Beach parking lot on MacDonald Road. Admission is by donation and registration is suggested.

Deroche Pond is a diverse property with both woodland and wetland habitats consisting of open pond, marsh and cranberry bog sections. Birds are abundant and other wildlife in the area include beavers, muskrats, red squirrel, mink, raccoons, snowshoe hare and red foxes.

The rain date for the event is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To register, or for more information, visit the Island Nature Trust Facebook page.

6. Etsy Market

The event features more than 50 talented Etsy Team P.E.I. makers, live music, door prizes and food. (Submitted by Suzanne Scott)

Another Etsy Team P.E.I. market hits Charlottetown this weekend.

It's the sixth Etsy Made In Canada day which features sellers in over 30 cities in Canada on the same day.

The event is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is taking place at Murphy's Pharmacies Community Centre.

The event features more than 50 talented Etsy Team P.E.I. makers, live music, door prizes and food.

Admission is $5 in support of Boys and Girls Club of Charlottetown but kids 12 or under are free to enter. Those looking for additional information can visit the event's Facebook page.

