6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this weekend

The 2019 World Acadian Congress, also referred to as the Congrès Mondial Acadien, hits P.E.I. this weekend with a number of events.

It kicks off with a sold out Run Under the Stars, a midnight run on the Confederation Bridge taking place at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning.

There will also be a breakfast Saturday at 6 a.m. with musical entertainment at 126 Abegweit Blvd. in Borden-Carleton.

On Sunday there are community days in Tignish and Wellington and a whole host of events that can be viewed at the event website.

On top of the World Acadian Congress there are a number of events happening across the Island.

1. Cloggeroo

The free Saturday show on the beach called Folk on the Beach starts at 5 p.m. with performances by Beatles on the Beach with Nick Doneff. (Cloggeroo/Facebook)

Cloggeroo, the Island Folk Festival, starts this Friday and runs until Sunday. The event will bring music and fun to the town of Three Rivers.

All music will take place at the Waterfront Stage in West Street Park in Georgetown, with the exception of the free show on the beach on Saturday afternoon.

Performing on Friday evening beginning at 7 p.m are Andru Branch and Halfway Tree, Harry Manx, Ouroboros and The Fabulously Rich.

Saturday afternoon starting at 12:30 p.m. The Rubber Boot Band, The Shakedown Combo, Tomato/Tomato, and Ryan Cook & Sunny Acres take the stage.

The free Saturday show on the beach, called Folk on the Beach, starts at 5 p.m. with a performance by Beatles on the Beach with Nick Doneff.

The Saturday evening show at 7 p.m. features Veranda, The Barrowdowns, The Tortoise the Hare & the Millionaire, Amy Helm, and Shrimp Daddy and the Sharpshooters.

This year the festival is making an effort to reduce waste by eliminating single-use plastic cups and water bottles. Festival organizers are offering a reusable cup program, free water filling stations and everyone is encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles.

Cloggeroo will also feature fireworks, a kids' zone, shuttles around town and festival camping. This year will also feature a late night silent disco at the campground.

Weekend passes are $95 or a Saturday pass is $65. Tickets for individual events cost between $25 and $50 but kids under 12 enter for free. For more information on tickets or campsite bookings visit the festival website.

2. Old Home Week

Sunday is family day at Old Home Week, children under 12 enter for free. The day will also feature 4-H displays and agriculture events. (Old Home Week PEI/Facebook)

It's that time of year again on Prince Edward Island. Old Home Week kicked off on Thursday but continues until Aug. 17 at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

Friday kicked off with a 4-H Light Horse Show at 8 a.m. but there are many events to take in this evening including performances by Silly Robbie, Tip-Er-Back, Colin Jeffrey, Cian O'Morian and Mark Douglas. Other events include exhibition rides and games, cattle penning and of course harness racing starting at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday things start with a Holstein show at 9 a.m. and the day will feature a celebration of agriculture starting at 10 a.m. and a Women's Institute handcraft and art display will be shown from noon to 9 p.m.

Harness racing starts at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and the evening will feature the Best of Island Showcase starting at 7:30 p.m. with performances by Eddy Quinn, John B. Webster and Allison Giggey, as well as Dino Dunsford, Judy Lowe and Bob Gagnon.

Sunday is family day with children under 12 eligible to enter free. The day will also feature 4-H displays and agriculture events such as a draft horse show from 8 a.m. to noon. The Grace Notes, Lester MacPherson and Mr. Jim Williams will jam on the main stage at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday is also toonie day for anyone looking to take in some rides at the fairgrounds, all rides cost $2 and bracelets allowing unlimited rides are $30.

The event grounds opens at 8 a.m. each day. Daily passes cost $12 or 10-day event passes are $25.

Passes are available at Murphy's Pharmacies across P.E.I., Mel's Corner Express, Petro-Canada, Red Shores Racetrack & Casino Gift Shop in the Charlottetown and Summerside locations, Eastlink Centre Box Office and the Old Home Week Office. For more information on all Old Home Week events visit the event's website.

3. Mamma Mia opens

Katie Kerr reprises her 2016 role of bride Sophie in Mamma Mia this year. (Louise Vessey)

If you missed the preview of Mamma Mia on Thursday evening at the Confederation Centre don't worry, the official opening is Friday at 8 p.m.

Mamma Mia is driven by the music of Abba and follows Donna, a single mother who owns a small hotel on a Greek island. Donna's daughter Sophie is getting married and for her wedding Donna has invited her two lifelong best friends.

After reading her mother's diary, Sophie secretly invites three men from her mother's past to find the identity of her father, to walk her down the aisle.

Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased through the Confederation Centre website.

4. Antique Farm Show

Admission is by donation and the proceeds benefit the P.E.I. Chapter of Children's Wish and Prince County Hospital Foundation. (Prince County Hospital Foundation/Facebook)

People are being invited to take a look at some antique farm equipment at R and L Farms at 5529 Route 225 in Kinkora on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Antique farm machinery, trucks, tractors and cars and stationary engines will be on display. There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 draw, and entertainment featuring The Chaisson Trio, Not All There and Roberts Academy of Dance.

Admission is by donation and the proceeds benefit the P.E.I. chapter of Children's Wish and Prince County Hospital Foundation. The event will go rain or shine as a lot of antiques are housed inside.

For more information visit the PCH Facebook page.

5. Stephanie (Doyle) Grady Memorial Walk/Run

Money raised at the run will be used to continue initiatives started in Stephanie's memory including donating homemade pillowcases to sick children and children of ill parents. (seyomedo/Shutterstock)

A family-friendly walk/run in Fort Augustus, P.E.I., takes place this Saturday at 9 a.m. in honour of Stephanie (Doyle) Grady at 3763 Fort Augustus Rd.

The run will take place on one of Stephanie's favourite routes that features rolling hills.

There are distances for all abilities, with a 2-kilometre kids run as well as 5- and 10-kilometre runs. There will be T-shirts and medals for participants.

Money raised at the run will be used to continue initiatives started in Stephanie's memory including donating homemade pillowcases to sick children and children of ill parents and the Charlottetown Rural High School bursary established in Stephanie's name in 2015.

Registration fees start at $15, to register and for more information visit the event page.

6. Indian River Festival

Shari Ulrich has won 2 Juno awards and has been inducted into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The Indian River Festival continues this weekend at St. Mary's Church with a performance by multi-instrumentalist Shari Ulrich on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.

Ulrich is celebrating 45 years as a touring recording artist. Her work has garnered 2 Juno awards, several Juno nominations, and an induction into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Tickets for that show are $20 for children under 12, $30 for seniors or students and $32 for adults.

On Sunday at 3 p.m. the Montreal Guitar Trio takes the stage to showcase their creativity, blending flamenco and sultry jazz with classic Spanish masterworks.

Tickets for that show are also $20 for children under 12, $30 for seniors or students and $32 for adults.

