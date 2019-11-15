6 fun things to do this mid-November weekend

While Islanders can expect a relatively chilly weekend, there are plenty of activities to keep people busy.

Here's a peek at what's on offer.

Pre-Christmas cheer

For those ready for a festive hunt for treasure, the Colonel Gray Craft Fair is set to take place at the high school in Charlottetown Friday night beginning at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.

The community at Trinity-Clifton United Church in Charlottetown is also inviting Islanders to another year of crafts and handmade items.

The sale started on Friday, and continues Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free on both days. For more information head to their Facebook page.

Both events promise homemade goods and crafts for every taste and budget.

Get your disc golf on

If you're looking to grab some fresh air and keep active this weekend, a round of disc golf might be the ticket.

Disc golf is very similar to a game to traditional golf. Strokes are counted every time a disc is thrown and is played with elevated baskets placed around the course, which are designed to catch the discs.

The Rose Valley disc golf course is having an open house event Sunday, which begins at 9:30 a.m. The scenic course is located directly behind Barnone Brewery. Everyone is welcome.

For more information check the event's Facebook page.

Cheer on the Islanders

The Charlottetown Islanders are taking on their rivals across the Confederation Bridge, the Moncton Wildcats this Sunday. (Charlottetown Islanders/Facebook)

The Charlottetown Islanders are taking on their rivals across the Confederation Bridge, the Moncton Wildcats, for a Sunday afternoon match at 3 p.m. in Charlottetown.

A family zone will be set up ahead of the game along with a family skate and a post-game autograph session.

For more information head to the event's Facebook page.

Spirits Festival

Spirits from around the world will be available to taste and buy Saturday night at the Confederation Centre of the Arts. (New Africa/Shutterstock )

If you're looking for a classy time, the Confederation Centre of the Arts is hosting the P.E.I. Spirits Festival Saturday night.

The event hopes to give Islanders a taste of spirits from around the world. Admission to the event is $89.

People will have the opportunity to sample and shop to their heart's content beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information head to the event's Facebook page.

Tread Lightly

The installations included in the Tread Lightly exhibit feature mostly natural materials including, seeds, grass sod, and wood. (Submitted by This Town is Small)

In partnership with The Guild, This Town is Small will presenting a new art exhibition of new work by Carina Phillips and Niki Heddle.

The exhibit features installations centred on the environment and hopes to encourage people to think about their connection with nature. The installations feature mostly natural materials including, seeds, grass sod, and wood.

The exhibit's opening reception is at 5 p.m. Friday. But don't fret if you can't make it out for the opening — the installations will be featured at The Guild until Jan. 6.

A snap with Santa

Money raised from pet photos with Santa will go to support the P.E.I. Humane Society. (P.E.I. Humane Society/Facebook)

Santa is making one of his first appearances on the Island this weekend.

He'll be stopping by the P.E.I. Humane Society Community Room, where he'll be ready to pose with the Island's furry friends.

Pet parents are welcome to come and take one photo with their dog, cat, or hamster. Money raised from the event will go to support the society.

Photos are $30 with no appointments necessary.

For more information head to the event's Facebook page.

