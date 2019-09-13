6 things to do this mid-September weekend

P.E.I. residents are still dealing with the fallout of the widespread impacts of post-tropical storm Dorian, tidying up their yards, fixing roofs and helping their neighbours, and that's likely to continue into the weekend.

But after your chores are done there are plenty of activities to take in across the Island.

Here are a few choices this mid-September weekend.

1. Canadian Coast Guard Open House

The Canadian Coast Guard will host an open house in Charlottetown on Saturday from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard is a civilian, non-paramilitary organization and enforces laws in Canada's territorial sea.

People are invited to Queens Wharf to learn about the Canadian Coast Guard and take a tour of the ship, CCGS Const. Carrière.

2. Bahamas fundraiser

The Bahamas was devastated by Hurricane Dorian, and Islanders want to help. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)

The Bahamas was devastated by Hurricane Dorian and a massive cleanup and aid effort is underway.

The Island to Island Hurricane Relief presents the Hear Our Story event at Murphy's Community Centre in Charlottetown 7:30 p.m Saturday to raise funds for clean-up in the Bahamas.

P.E.I. has a strong Bahamian community and many students from the area attend Holland College and UPEI.

Entertainment will be by DJ Dynamix and Bahamian performers and Bahamian speakers will tell their stories.

Admission is by donation and proceeds will be donated through the Rotary Club of Charlottetown for their Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund.

For more information visit the event's Facebook page.

3. Open Farm Day

Matthew Compton had to pull out of Open Farm Day because most of his corn was flattened by the impact of Hurricane Dorian. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Open Farm Day is put together by the P.E.I. Agriculture Sector Council and will happen Sunday, with 25 farms showcasing the importance of agriculture to the Island.

Unfortunately, two farms that planned to participate had to drop out due to impacts from Dorian: Compton's Vegetable Stand saw too much to damage to its corn maze, and flowers at Island Meadows were also damaged by wind and rain.

Alexander Fresh Vegetables in Hope River doesn't have power, but because the tour is outside the farm can still participate. Visitors are invited from 1 to 4 p.m.for miniature horse cart rides, zucchini bisque and chocolate cupcakes. The farm will show how green manure, five-year crop rotation and water conservation work on an organic farm.

You can meet 40 award-winning alpacas at Green Gables Alpacas in Birch Hill from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Learn the history of alpacas and feel the soft, warm wool. Alpaca manure will be for sale.

Atlantic Aqua Farms will have a viewing area set up in Midgell in St. Peters Bay from 1 to 4 p.m. and will teach visitors about mussel farming.

All activities are free. For details on activities on the participating farms and a map, visit the Open Farm Day website or the event's Facebook page.

4. Indian River Festival

Violinist Amy Hillis will perform with pianist Meghan Milatz. (Valentina Sadiul)

The Indian River Festival comes to an end this Sunday with a performance by the violin-piano duo Meghan Milatz and Amy Hillis from 3 to 5 p.m. at historic St. Mary's Church.

Originally from Regina, Sask., Hillis is also a member of the Montreal-based SOMA Quartet. Milatz has appeared as soloist with several Canadian orchestras including the Sherbrooke Symphony Orchestra, the McGill Symphony Orchestra and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $30 for seniors and students and $20 for children under 12 and can be purchased at the Indian River Festival website.

5. Festival of Forests

The annual Festival of Forests is a chance to celebrate and explore the wonders of the Acadian forest. (Fourth Annual Festival of Forests/Facebook)

The Macphail Woods Ecological Forestry Project will host its fourth Festival of Forests Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The family-friendly event will have children's activities, guided walks, food and short workshops.

All of the events will take place at the Macphail Woods Nature Centre, next to Macphail Homestead in Orwell.

The annual festival is a chance to celebrate and explore the Acadian forest as a place of natural beauty, a habitat for countless species of wildlife and as place of spiritual importance, a release on the event states.

Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information check out the event's Facebook page.

6. Terry Fox Run

Terry Fox set out on his Marathon of Hope in 1980, intending to run from St. John's, Newfoundland, to Victoria, B.C. (Canadian Press)

The 39th annual Terry Fox run will be held in Charlottetown Sunday at Victoria Park and feature feature one-kilometre, five- and 10-kilometre loops around the Victoria Park area.

There is no cost to participate and donations are used to fund cancer research in Canada

Registration begins at noon at the pavilion near the Victoria Park tennis courts.

For more information on the 2019 Charlottetown event or to register, visit the event's Facebook page.

