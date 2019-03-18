6 fun things to do on P.E.I. the last weekend of July

If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets to the sold-out Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy acoustic shows with their children Friday and Saturday night at Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside, P.E.I., don't fret — there's plenty more entertainment across the Island.

Here are some more events to take in this weekend including comedy, music, sea glass and agriculture festivals.

1. Jeremy Dutcher

Polaris Music Prize-winner Jeremy Dutcher is giving a concert at historic St. Mary's Church Friday as part of the Indian River Festival.

Dutcher is a Tobique First Nation classically-trained tenor, musicologist and activist and his art is rooted in his Wolastoq heritage.

He knows how to create a spectacle, and his sound is so unique it's hard to describe — so here's a video.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $42 for adults, $40 for students and seniors, and $20 for children 12 and under. Get them at the Indian River Festival website.

Dutcher will be joined by Ojibwe folk soul artist and Manitoba-born storyteller Ila Barker "who fuses authentic lyrics and timeless notes," according to the festival's website.

2. Atlantic Blue at The Mack

Opening night for Tara MacLean's show Atlantic Blue is sold out but there are still tickets available for one preview. (Stasia Garraway)

With the closing of Kronborg — The Hamlet Rock Musical there are new shows coming to the Charlottetown Festival lineup including Tara MacLean's Atlantic Blue, offering a preview Friday night at The Mack.

The Juno-nominated P.E.I. singer-songwriter tells the life stories of Atlantic Canadian musicians through songs and film including East Coast legends Gene MacLellan, Gordie Sampson, Sarah MacLachlan, Stan Rogers, The Rankin Family, Rita MacNeil and more.

Friday's Atlantic Blue preview starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the Confederation Centre of the Arts website.

3. RIF Pop-up

Local comedian Doyle Maclellan has performed at the last two RIF Pop-Up events (Jessica Davis)

The third RIF Pop-Up takes place at Sugar Skull Cantina in downtown Charlottetown on Friday.

RIF stands for Ruth's Immigration Fund, which raises money to provide scholarships and grants to P.E.I. immigrants. The events are put on by Charles Aondo of Ruth's clothing and event business.

Friday starting at 8:30 p.m. local comedians including Taylor Carver, Joey Revell, Doyle Maclellan and more will perform, followed by comedy musicians DJ Sheny around 10.

Admission is $10 at the door. For more info check out the event's Facebook page.

4. Crapaud Exhibition

On Sunday draft horse pulls will start at 1 p.m. Admission for that event is $5 for adults and free for children 11 and under. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The annual Crapaud Exhibition showcases P.E.I. agriculture, youth and community and runs all weekend.

There is a free barbecue at the exhibition grounds beside the curling club in Crapaud Friday 5:30 until 7 p.m. where the official opening will take place with a concert by The Ellis Family Band.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday and the Hampton Women's Institute will serve breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. The WI will also serve barbecue chicken dinners for $12 from 11 to 2 p.m and four to 6 p.m. at the curling club.

Saturday is full of events with 4-H contests, horseback barrel racing and pole bending, sushi demonstrations, a potato-peeling contest and inflatables on site.

Gate prices are $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-11, and free for children under five.

On Sunday draft horse pulls start at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 11 and under.

For a full list of events visit the Crapaud Exhibition Facebook page.

5. Northumberland Fisheries Festival

Friday at the Northumberland Fisheries Festival is for the kids and will feature inflatables for children to enjoy. (Northumberland Fisheries Festival/Facebook)

The Northumberland Fisheries Festival is a long-standing tradition in the community of Murray River that started in the Northumberland Arena in 1980,

The festival kicked off with a beach cleanup last week followed by bingo this past Monday and a street parade on Thursday.

Friday is for the kids with Island storyteller Alan Buchanan at 5 p.m and the official festival opening at 6, followed by a kids' craft corner. The night will wrap up with an outdoor movie night. There is also a petting farm, bouncy castles and more. Bracelets for kids can be purchased Friday at the gate for $15.

Saturday the festival revs up with a car show starting at 9 a.m. Events will run until 10:30 p.m. and feature a barbecue on the wharf, log-rolling competition, bunny displays, axe throwing, a scavenger hunt, fishermen's skill challenge, a softball game and fireworks.

On Sunday there's a community worship service at 10 a.m. featuring Toronto-based gospel band Upstream and a car rally at 1 p.m.

Admission for the festival is $4 for adults, $2 for children 12 and under, and free for preschool-aged children.

For details on all the events visit the festival webpage.

6. Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival

The Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival features a sea glass shard contest. The top prize can fetch $400. (Red Island Sea Glass)

Some Islanders are trading smashed glass for cash this weekend at the 11th Annual Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival at the Souris Historic Lighthouse.

The festival begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Saturday features sea glass vendors, inflatables, a photo shoot with a mermaid, sea glass bingo, and informative talks about sea glass as well as demonstrations and music entertainment provided by Jenna Croucher, fiddlers Zoe and Holly O'Regan and Frantically Atlantic.

Sunday some of the same events are on offer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as a sea glass shard contest. The entry fee is $5 for three pieces and there is no limit on how many times someone can enter. Shard entries will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and judging takes place at 3 p.m. sharp.

The top prize for the best sea glass is $400, with subcategories offering prizes of $100.

Admission is $5 per person and free for children under five.

For more details visit the festival's Facebook page.

