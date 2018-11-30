6 festive things to do on P.E.I. this first weekend of December

Here's a festive list of things to get you and your family into the holiday mood this first weekend of December.

1. BIS Christmas Craft Fair and Tea

Mary Ellen Callaghan, BIS vice president, shows off some of her one-of-a-kind 1880 Meacham Atlas Pictures. Proceeds from the frames will support a family chosen by the BIS. (Submitted by Mary Ellen Callaghan)

From homemade jams and jellies to specialty teas and knitted items, the Christmas Craft Fair will be selling items to keep you cozy this weekend.

To warm up you can get tea service with baked goodies,. It's $5 for adults and $3 dollars for children under 12.

The fair runs noon till 5 p.m. Sunday at the Irish Cultural Centre (BIS) at 582 North River Rd.

Admission is free. More info on the event's Facebook page.

2. Skate and Donate

Come and lace up for a good cause by joining Bevan Bros. Plumbing and Heating and Olympia Electric in a fun free skate with family and friends. (Getty Images)

Lace up for a good cause by joining Bevan Bros. Plumbing and Heating and Olympia Electric in a fun, free skate with family and friends.

The skating and donating is set to begin Sunday at 1:50 p.m. at the Simmons Sports Arena.

Skaters are asked to bring along non-perishable food items for the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry food bank in their mission to help Island families in need.

Rumour has it there will also be hot chocolate available to help keep you toasty. More on their Facebook page.

3. Honkytonks and Dive Bar Tour

JUNO nominee Gord Bamford is at the Harbourfront Theatre on Saturday as a part of his Honkytonks and Dive Bar tour. (Harbourfront Theatre (Facebook))

If you're in the mood for a night out how about an evening with JUNO nominee Gord Bamford for his Honkytonks and Dive Bar tour at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside?

The Alberta-born country artist is touring in support of his eighth studio album, Neon Smoke, released in earlier this year.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and you can purchase tickets here for a stomping good time.

4. O'Leary Fire Dept. Christmas Fair

With more than 30 vendors taking part, you'll be sure to find something to satisfy your sweet tooth or something to help decorate your home for the holidays at this fair.

Vendors will be open at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the O'Leary Fire Department.

Admission is $2. For more info check out their Facebook event page.

5. Ennis Sisters

Karen, Maureen and Teresa Ennis will be performing on the Confederation Centre's main stage Saturday night. (courtesy Chris LeDrew)

The Juno Award-winning Ennis Sisters will weave step-dancing, harmonies and humour together in a holiday performance on Saturday night.

These daughters of Newfoundland are touring their latest album, Keeping Time, with their traditional Celtic folk sound.

The fun begins at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. Tickets are $26 to $44, get them here.

6. Artisan Christmas Market

Head down east on P.E.I. for the annual Christmas in the Villages Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m..

Browse to your heart's content through artwork and goodies made by local artisans, farmers and bakers hoping to get you into the Christmas mood with vendors in five separate locations:

Murray Harbour Community Centre.

Murray River Hall.

Northumberland Arena.

Out of Our Mind Gallery in Beach Point

Ocean Acres Cottages & Campgrounds.

For more information visit the event's Facebook page.

7. The Barr Brothers

The Barr Brothers will be performing at the P.E.I. Brewing Company on Sunday night. Doors open at 8 and music starts at 9 p.m.

The band will be performing their blues-infused rock from their latest album Queens of the Breakers.

Tickets are just over $27 with taxes and fees — get them here.

