6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this last weekend of October

Don't get out your winter parkas just yet — there's still a couple more weeks of fall.

From spooky to silly, there's lots to help you ease your way into the colder weather.

Here's some of what's happening this weekend.

Check out some local cinema

The 5th Charlottetown Film Festival kicks off this weekend in the Island's capital city.

From documentaries, to horror movies, to films for young people, there's sure to be something to please everybody.

Some shows are already sold out, but you can see what's left on the Charlottetown Film Festival website.

Get your thrill on and give back

A mix of chilling and charitable, Thriller P.E.I. is back again this year to raise both goosebumps and money for a good cause.

A group of people passionate about dance will be at the Confederation Landing gazebo to perform to Michael Jackson's Thriller.

Thriller P.E.I. raises money for the local food bank. (Thriller PEI/Facebook )

They'll be collecting money for the Charlottetown food bank.

You can find out more on the Thriller P.E.I. event page.

Comedy at the Confederation Centre

Canadian comedy veteran Derek Edwards will be on the Island this week to perform So Here's the Thing..., his new 90-minute stand-up comedy show.

The Ontario comedian known for his wit and sarcastic delivery will perform his new show at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Further west? No problem! Edwards will also perform at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

You can find more information on the Charlottetown show here and the Summerside show here.

Do the time warp

It's not Halloween without at least one iteration of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The College of Piping and Celtic Performing Arts of Canada in Summerside is hosting a singalong of the popular musical Friday for theatre fans who are feeling a little festive.

Friday at the College of Piping and Celtic Performing Arts of Canada there's a Rocky Horror Picture Show singalong. (20th Century Fox/Getty Images)

The 19-plus event starts at 10 p.m. tonight, with doors opening at 9:30. Tickets are $20 and cover the cost of a non-alcoholic beverage and popcorn.

Costumes are encouraged.

For more information, you can visit the College of Piping website.

Enjoy some Celtic music

The College of Piping is also hosting a slightly tamer activity this weekend, though one that's sure to get some people moving.

The Young Irelanders — not Islanders — will perform at the centre Saturday night at 7:30.

The eight-piece Irish band will give Islanders a taste of traditional Irish song and dance.

You can find more information on the College of Piping website.

Rock out at the Trailside Music Café & Inn

The Trailside Music Café & Inn has some shows this weekend to help you send October off with a bang.

On Saturday, the venue in Mount Stewart will host Nudie and The Wrong Planet Band, a three-piece instrumental group from P.E.I. Tickets for the all-ages show are $25 and doors open at 6:30.

You can check out Nudie and The Wrong Planet Band and Christine Campbell & Blake Johnston at the Trailside in Mount Stewart this weekend. (Trailside Music Café & Inn/Facebook)

Christine Campbell and Blake Johnston will perform Sunday evening. Tickets for that all-ages show are $20 and doors open at 6:30.

You can find more information on the Trailside website.

