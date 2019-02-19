55 Plus Winter Games underway in Charlottetown

Hundreds of P.E.I. athletes are competing this week — not just at the Canada Games, but here at home for the 55 Plus Winter Games, being hosted this year in Charlottetown.

All Islanders over the age of 55 are eligible to compete in the provincial games, which include curling, hockey, cross-country skiing, skating, squash, swimming, badminton and bowling. There's also crokinole, cribbage, pool, darts and more.

"The response we get, particularly in some of the active sports, it gives them something to look forward to all winter," games president Dhuey Pratt told Mainstreet PEI host Matt Rainnie.

"The cards and stuff, too — a lot of people just like to get out and friendly banter," he said. "They really enjoy themselves and like meeting their neighbours."

The games began Monday with an opening ceremony, curling and hockey.

Wednesday and Thursday are "big days," said Pratt, with all the card games and board games being played, including Scrabble and, for the first time, euchre.

About 700 Islanders are registered to participate in the games in several age categories.

The age requirement for hockey was dropped this year to age 50 and up, said Pratt, and there are now a total of 10 teams in three divisions — age 50 to 60, 60 to 70 and 70-plus.

Staying active 'critical'

Pratt has been volunteering with the games for six years and has himself played golf and softball in the summer games.

Staying active in senior years is "critical," he said.

"There's people over 80 years old playing hockey there. They're having a good time and their minds are so active and they're physically active.... They just get out and enjoy themselves."

