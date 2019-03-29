Tips from a teacher about how to raise civic-minded kids on P.E.I.

As Islanders weigh their options ahead of a provincial election, it might be a good time to think about ways to educate young people on P.E.I. on civic engagement.

Islanders will be heading to the polls April 23 — the Tuesday after the Easter weekend.

Liam McKenna teaches social studies and English at Charlottetown Rural High School — he's also a proud dad of three. Here are five tips to raising civic-minded kids on P.E.I. from an educator and father.

1.Be a role model

Liam McKenna is a social studies and English teacher at Charlottetown Rural High School. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

"I think it's tricky but I think the best way to raise a civic-minded kid is to be a civically minded parent which means involving yourself in your community," McKenna said.

Whether it's getting involved in spring clean-ups, being engaged with local politics or just talking about it in the home — your kids will take notice.

"I think modelling is probably first and foremost the best thing that a citizen can do to encourage participation in civics," he said.

2. Take your kids to the polls

Bringing your children along when you go out to vote can have a lasting impression, McKenna says. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Bringing your children along when you go out to vote can have a lasting impression, McKenna said.

"It's remarkable how much of an impact something like that can have. My oldest, he's only six but every time we pass by our community centre he says, 'Hey, that's where we went to vote,'" McKenna said.

3. Let them know they have power

'I think modelling is probably first and foremost the best thing that a citizen can do to encourage participation in civics,' McKenna says. (CBC)

Making sure your kids understand the power of their voice is important, McKenna said.

"It's a matter of trying to explain to them that small steps can provide big change and that doing little things like voting, whether it's in a municipal election or a federal election can help affect that change," he said.

4. Get them excited about voting

Make voting a rite of passage like getting a driver's licence, McKenna says. (Shutterstock / Zurijeta)

Approaching the idea of voting as if it were a rite of passage is a good strategy, McKenna said, much like the way children get excited by the prospect of earning their driver's licence.

Making sure they understand the importance of the act of voting is important.

"Well, now you're old enough that you can be heard," he said. "And now that you're 18 don't forget how you felt when you were 16 and you didn't feel like you had a voice in the democratic process."

5. Keep the conversation going

'It's about maintaining a conversation and encouraging the thinking to continue,' says McKenna. (mavo/Shutterstock)

"As my children get older we talk a lot about what they're learning in schools through their social studies classes," McKenna said.

Talking about politics with other adults during play dates and other everyday situations where your kids are present is also a great way to expose them to the idea of civic engagement and its importance, he said.

"It's about maintaining a conversation and encouraging the thinking to continue."

