So you want to be a runner? 5 tips for beginners on P.E.I.

With the promise of warmer days ahead, some Islanders have begun looking to the outdoors for their dose of physical activity, leading some to wonder if this will be the year they lace up and become a runner.

For Island running instructor Jamie Berry, that moment happened about a decade ago when she turned 30 and decided to sign up for a five-kilometre race.

If you would have asked her at the time, she said she never would have imagined that she would one day call herself a runner.

Today, Berry organizes a free running club called Miles for Mimosas out of Charlottetown. She also provides professional help to Islanders looking to pick up the activity.

Here are some of her top tips for beginners on P.E.I.

'Running is really mental," Berry says. (Submitted by Jamie Berry )

1. Set a goal

Setting manageable and achievable goals is one of the major pieces of running-wisdom Berry likes to tell her clients.

"Say you want to run a five-[kilometre] for a certain charity that's coming up in the fall. Well that's great. You have loads of time to train … and get really ready for it ... especially if you're a brand new runner.

"You wouldn't want to say, 'Oh, I'm going to train for a half marathon in three weeks.' That's not attainable," she said.

As with most things in life, if you do it with a friend — you're more likely to enjoy it. Pairing up can also help beginners stay accountable and consistent, Berry said. (Panumas Yanuthai/Shutterstock)

2. Find a running buddy

As with most things in life, if you do it with a friend — you're more likely to enjoy it. Pairing up can also help beginners stay accountable and consistent, Berry said.

"Grab a friend or joining a running group and just having other people with similar goals can help keep you motivated … with your training so that you are more likely to be successful in meeting your goal," she said.

3. Listen to your body

"Running is really mental. But we have to also listen to the body," Berry said.

While you might feel pressured to ascribe to a mind-over-matter philosophy, Berry suggests that it's actually important to learn to listen to your body when it is signalling discomfort or pain.

If it becomes a chore you're more likely not to stick with it. - Jamie Berry

Running can be challenging, Berry says, but pushing yourself to the limit can be dangerous and lead to injury. For beginners, she suggests running for a period of 10 minutes followed by a one-minute walking break to prevent injury. Giving yourself a quick break in between can even help to keep you motivated to keep going, she said.

4. Have fun with it

"If it becomes a chore you're more likely not to stick with it. Running is never super easy but it can get more enjoyable over time," Berry said. She suggests joining one of your local running clubs and signing up for races with a running buddy to have something to look forward to. Signing up for races are a great way to meet new people and even travel to new places if you choose to participate in destination races.

Berry says many beginners make the mistake of wearing the wrong size and type of sneakers, which often leads to injuries. (Jacob Lund/Shutterstock)

5. Get the proper gear

Having the right equipment, Berry says, is one of the key ingredients to success for beginners but are often what gets overlooked.

Berry says many beginners make the mistake of wearing the wrong size and type of sneakers, which often lead to injuries. She recommends going to a store that specializes in athletic gear to be fitted by trained staff. Berry also says that finding a good fitting, supportive sports bra is an important piece of running gear that sometimes gets overlooked by female runners.

More P.E.I. news