5 things to do this weekend on P.E.I.
A Ceilidh, a guided hike and a '60s themed dance class in the park
If you're not too busy making sand castles at the beach or spending some well-earned quality patio time with friends you might consider a Ceilidh, a guided hike or grooving in the park.
Here's what's on offer this weekend on P.E.I.
1. A guided hike
If you're looking to get a taste of the great outdoors this weekend, a hike along the North Cape Nature Trail could be just the ticket.
If you're keen, the guided hike begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The hike is free for all and starts at North Cape Windmill Farm. Participants are encouraged to bring along sunscreen and water bottles. The hike is organized as a part of the Mutual Festival of Small Halls.
2. A Ceilidh in Charlottetown
Why not get your feet moving on Friday night at a Ceilidh at the Irish Cultural Centre in Charlottetown?
The event will feature traditional Irish, Scottish and Maritime music, played by Cian O'Morain and Mary MacGillivray with guests Mark Douglas and Colin Jeffrey.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Head to their Facebook page if you're interested in getting your dance on.
3. '60s themed dance class
Islanders looking for a little bit of nostalgic fun can dance like a flower child at Victoria Park on Saturday.
The class is free and put on by Groove P.E.I.
You can head to the group's Facebook page for more information.
4. Learn how to knit and stitch
Twisted Stitchers is a drop-in program where teens between 13 and 19 years old can learn the basics of how to knit, crochet and cross stitch.
The event welcomes teens of all skill levels and provides some materials.
The free program is hosted at the Summerside Rotary Library from 1-3 p.m.
5. Life drawing in Stratford
For Islanders looking to flex their artistic skills, a life drawing session on Sunday might be a good way to keep busy.
Participants must be 18 as the sessions involve live nude models.
All skill levels are welcome and easels are provided. Artists are asked to bring their own drawing materials. The drawing sessions are held at the Gertrude Cotton Art Centre in Stratford from 2-4 p.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.