5 things to do this weekend on P.E.I.

If you're not too busy making sand castles at the beach or spending some well-earned quality patio time with friends you might consider a Ceilidh, a guided hike or grooving in the park.

Here's what's on offer this weekend on P.E.I.

1. A guided hike

If you're looking to get a taste of the great outdoors this weekend, a hike along the North Cape Nature Trail could be just the ticket.

If you're keen, the guided hike begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The hike is free for all and starts at North Cape Windmill Farm. Participants are encouraged to bring along sunscreen and water bottles. The hike is organized as a part of the Mutual Festival of Small Halls.

2. A Ceilidh in Charlottetown

The event will feature traditional Irish, Scottish and Maritime music, played by Cian O' Morain and Mary MacGillivray with guests Mark Douglas and Colin Jeffrey. (Submitted by Mary Ellen Callaghan)

Why not get your feet moving on Friday night at a Ceilidh at the Irish Cultural Centre in Charlottetown?

The event will feature traditional Irish, Scottish and Maritime music, played by Cian O'Morain and Mary MacGillivray with guests Mark Douglas and Colin Jeffrey.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Head to their Facebook page if you're interested in getting your dance on.

3. '60s themed dance class

Islanders looking for a little bit of nostalgic fun can dance like a flower child at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The class is free and put on by Groove P.E.I.

You can head to the group's Facebook page for more information.

4. Learn how to knit and stitch

The free learn-to-stitch program is hosted at the Summerside Rotary Library from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. (s_oleg/Shutterstock)

Twisted Stitchers is a drop-in program where teens between 13 and 19 years old can learn the basics of how to knit, crochet and cross stitch.

The event welcomes teens of all skill levels and provides some materials.

The free program is hosted at the Summerside Rotary Library from 1-3 p.m.

5. Life drawing in Stratford

All skill levels are welcome and easels are provided. Artists are asked to bring their own drawing materials. (Pressmaster/Shutterstock)

For Islanders looking to flex their artistic skills, a life drawing session on Sunday might be a good way to keep busy.

Participants must be 18 as the sessions involve live nude models.

All skill levels are welcome and easels are provided. Artists are asked to bring their own drawing materials. The drawing sessions are held at the Gertrude Cotton Art Centre in Stratford from 2-4 p.m.

More P.E.I. news