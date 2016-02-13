5 fun things to do this March break on P.E.I.

Great news if you're not heading south this March break, there's a cornucopia of things to keep you and your kids busy this week on P.E.I.

1. Stargazing at Cornwall Public Library

Megan Glover, of the department of physics at UPEI will be helping kids learn how to use a telescope with the aim of encouraging families to borrow it from the library. (Stock-Asso/Shutterstock)

Kids are invited to learn how to use Cornwall Public Library's Sky-Watcher six-inch Dobsonian telescope on March 20 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Megan Glover, from the department of physics at UPEI, will be helping kids learn how to use the telescope with the aim of encouraging families to borrow it from the library. The telescope is available to borrow for one week at a time.

For information you can head to the event's Facebook page.

2. Kid's matinees at City Cinema

Kicking off its March break lineup, City Cinema will be playing the 1982 classic, E.T. on March 16 at 3 p.m.

The Secret of Kells, an Oscar-nominated animated film about a young boy who finds himself on a magical adventure in a remote medieval outpost is playing March 17 and 18 at 3 p.m.

The original 1993 Jurassic Park is playing Mach 19-21 at 3 p.m.

To finish off its March break offerings, the cinema will be playing a Japanese film, Mirai of the Future March 22-24 at 3 p.m.

The film will be offered in Japanese with English subtitles and follows the journey of a young boy as he discovers a magical garden. A full calendar of the cinema's March break offerings can be found here.

3. Family skiing

Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale will be offering two-for-one deals on half- and full-day ski passes throughout the week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Half-day passes, tax included:

Adults: $24.15.

Students and seniors: $16.10.

Children under six: $6.90.

Full-day passes, tax included:

Adults: $29.35.

Students and Seniors: $19.55.

Children under 6: $9.20.

4. Get creative with clay

'Being creative and building with your hands can help foster a sense of confidence in kids. And help them use the creative parts we sometimes take for granted,' says Stephanie Gillis, assistant manager at Happy Potter Studio. (Submitted by Stephanie Gillis)

Kids aged seven and up can choose to create a cat, mouse or hedgehog out of clay at the Happy Potter Studio in Stratford, P.E.I. The separate events will take place between March 19-21.

"Being creative and building with your hands can help foster a sense of confidence in kids. And help them use the creative parts we sometimes take for granted," said Stephanie Gillis, assistant manager at the studio.

The event costs $30. To participate children must be registered for the event on the studio's website.

5. Glow-in-the-dark bowling

The Alley in Charlottetown will likely be a busy spot over March break, so call ahead to reserve a spot. (The Alley/Facebook )

The Alley in Charlottetown has 14 lanes of five-pin bowling and the restaurant has a kid's menu.

This March break there's an $8 bowling special — tax included — for a period of one hour and 15 minutes. On top of that, The Alley will be offering glow-in-the-dark bowling Monday to Friday.

