5 fun things to do this weekend on P.E.I.

Great news! There's plenty of things to keep you busy on P.E.I. for what is being forecast as a mostly sunny June weekend. Here's a taste of what's on offer this weekend on the Island.

1. Walk to End ALS

People from across the Island will be doing a five-kilometre walk in Charlottetown on Saturday to raise funds for ALS research. (CBC)

If you're looking for a healthy activity, set outdoors, with the aim of raising funds for a great cause — you've hit the jackpot.

People from across the Island will be doing a five-kilometre walk in Charlottetown on Saturday to raise funds for ALS research. The event has already surpassed its fundraising goal of $10,000 with more than $11,000 raised so far.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at Victoria Park in Charlottetown before the walk officially starts at 10 a.m. You can head here for more details.

2. St. Peter and Paul Middle Eastern Festival

This festival promises food, fun, and dance lessons — and admissions is free. There will be a dunk tank and face painting available as well.

The event is being hosted by the St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church and starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, at Simmons Arena in Charlottetown.

3. Stompin' Tom Connors tribute

The show is being headlined by Island singer Chad Matthews, with special guest Katie McGarry. (Submitted by Harbourfront Theatre)

If you're in the mood for some folk music, head over to the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside on Saturday for a night of tributes to beloved Canadian folk singer Stompin' Tom Connors.

The show is being headlined by Island singer Chad Matthews, with special guest Katie McGarry. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show runs until 9 p.m.

4. Trinity United Church's annual yard sale

The event expects to have a large selection of plants, books, crafts and garden tools up for grabs. (Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock)

If you haven't Marie-Kondo'd your life, Saturday could be your chance to reap the rewards of Islanders who have.

Organizers expect the event to have a large selection of plants, books, crafts and garden tools up for grabs.

All items will be sold indoors at Trinity United Church starting from 8 a.m. until noon.

5. Anne and Gilbert

If you're really keen, you could get your theatre fix before the summer crowds arrive while the Confederation Centre's summer festival is still in rehearsal with Anne and Gilbert at The Guild, with shows playing Friday through Sunday.

