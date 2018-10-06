5 fun things to do this Thanksgiving weekend
Giant pumpkins, dancing with zombies, and a writing workshop
From wholesome to haunted, there's something for everyone this Thanksgiving weekend to enjoy. Here's a list of possible things to get up to.
Massive pumpkins
Thanksgiving weekend is often marked by turkey and stuffing, but for some Islanders the holiday weekend's highlight is the annual P.E.I. Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off.
The wholesome fun begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at Veseys Seeds in York. The event promises a barbecue, hay rides and activities for kids.
In the main event, P.E.I.'s pumpkin growers square off to see which massive pumpkin reigns supreme. The last four years, Eddy Shaw's pumpkins have weighed in heaviest — will 2019 see him become a five-year winner?
The weigh-off starts at noon — more details on the event's Facebook page.
Casual stroll with P.E.I.'s living dead
Zombie enthusiasts and glamour ghouls will be taking a stroll through Charlottetown on Saturday for the annual Zombie Walk.
The ghoulish fun kicks off at 3 p.m. on Victoria Row, the walk starts at 4 p.m. and there's an after-party set to take place at The Alley at 6 p.m., with special prices for participating zombies.
Head to the event's Facebook page for more information.
Write for healing
The P.E.I. Writers' Guild is hosting a Writing for Healing workshop on Saturday at the Haviland Club in Charlottetown.
The event will guide participants through therapeutic journaling exercises including meditation and reflective writing prompts.
For more information head to the event's Facebook page.
Get spooked on a farm
Kool Breeze Farms in Summerside will be haunted the next three Friday and Saturday nights!
A couple of the greenhouses and a mini-maze are set to scare with the help of young local actors from the Spotlight School of Performing Arts, plus loads of props — think body parts.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and they recommend you buy tickets ($12 each) in advance as they are limited — find them here.
Children under 13 will not be permitted "without parental guidance," the event's website says.
More information on the event's Facebook page.
Groove and thrill
If you're looking to get in on some active fun, learning the full choreography to Thriller with a horde of zombies might be just the ticket.
he class begins at the Hillsborough Park Community Centre at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The main event is planned for Oct. 26 — flash-mobs of zombies will bust out their newly-learned Thriller dance moves to raise funds for the Charlottetown Food Bank.
Head to the event's Facebook page for more information.
