5 fun things you can get up to this weekend on P.E.I.

With September on its way out and frosty mornings creeping in, there are still a ton of things to get up to this weekend on P.E.I.

Whether you're looking to cheer on the Islanders, have the patience and dedication to hunt through a massive yard sale, or you're in the mood to tuck in with some seafood — there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Here's a sampling of some of the events happening Island-wide.

Cheer on the Islanders

The Charlottetown Islanders are kicking off the 2019-2020 QMJHL season by taking on their rivals across the Confederation Bridge, the Moncton Wildcats, Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Charlottetown.

And if one game isn't enough, you're in luck as the Islanders are also set to go up against the Halifax Mooseheads Saturday at 7 p.m. in Charlottetown.

Hunt for hidden gems

This weekend's 70-Mile Coastal Yard Sale brings thousands of thrifters to eastern P.E.I. (70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale/Facebook)

Prepare yourself for yard sales galore with more than 350 sites expected to take part in the 70-Mile Coastal Yard Sale this weekend.

If you're up for a bit of a treasure hunt, this could be a great way to spend the weekend while exploring eastern P.E.I.

Route booklets with maps can be found at gas stations, stores and visitor information centres in eastern P.E.I., or just head east off the Hillsborough Bridge on Saturday morning and discover the sales along the way.

For more information check out the event's Facebook page.

Swing your partner!

If a pint of beer paired with rolling green hills and a Souris set is music to your ears, the Here We Go Barndance hosted by Barnone Brewery might be the place for you on Saturday night.

The event promises live music by Pascal Miousse and Pastelle LeBlanc, two-thirds of the band Vishtèn.

The event is suitable for all ages. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the dancing begins at 8 p.m. For more details head to the Facebook page.

Shellfish festival

P.E.I.'s Shellfish Festival promises appearances by celebrity chefs Lynn Crawford and Michael Smith, culinary competitions, and live cooking demos. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Oysters, mussels, and lobster are sure to be on the minds of Islanders this weekend as P.E.I.'s International Shellfish Festival kicks off.

The event promises appearances by celebrity chefs Lynn Crawford and Michael Smith, culinary competitions, and live cooking demos.

The festival will also showcase the region's traditional music and will host a couple of kitchen parties.

For more on what the festival — on from Sept. 20 until Sept. 22 — has to offer, head to the event's Facebook page.

Art and music on Victoria Row

The Doom and Gloom Jubilee is set to take place on Victoria Row in Charlottetown this Saturday from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

If you're looking for ways to be inspired, active, and creative when it comes to climate change the Doom and Gloom Jubilee could be just the ticket.

The gathering is hoping to attract artists and musicians from across the Island who are looking to fuse creativity, increased awareness, and positive action on climate change.

"It's amazing how basically everyone we reached out to has been up for it. Great diversity of voices and perspectives," said filmmaker Millefiore Clarkes, one of the organizers of the event.

The event's lineup is brimming over with guests including Russell Louder, the River Clyde Pageant Performers and P.E.I. poet laureate Julie Pellissier-Lush.

The Doom and Gloom Jubilee is set to take place on Victoria Row in Charlottetown this Saturday from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. For more information head to the event's Facebook Page.

More P.E.I. news