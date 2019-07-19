5 fun things to do on P.E.I. this late-July weekend

There is no shortage of events to take advantage of this summer weekend on P.E.I.

Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Haviland Club in Charlottetown, enjoy Getting Fringe-y With It, the last of three free performances of music, comedy, theatre and dance leading up the P.E.I. Fringe Festival.

The P.E.I. Pride Festival kicks off this Saturday with a barbecue and live music in Charlottetown's Rochford Square.

And you can grab a bite at the Vegan Summer Cookout and Potluck at the Haviland Club on Sunday.

Here's but a sampling of more fun activities to add to your weekend calendar.

1. Best in Show

Tootsie is a toy fox terrier who won big at last year's Lady Slipper/Abegweit Kennel Club Show. (Submitted by Amanda Oatway)

The Lady Slipper and Abegweit Kennel clubs are hosting a dog show starting Friday at Credit Union Centre in Kensington, P.E.I., featuring several dog breeds.

There are six shows over the course of the weekend, two each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The first shows start each day at 8 a.m., with the second show starting around 12:30 p.m.

Admission is $2 a person or $5 for a family.

CBC Meteorologist Jay Scotland hung out this week with some of the dogs headed for this weekend's show in Kensington. (CBC)

2. Meanwhile in Ward 16

Rob MacDonald plays fictional city councillor Jamie Cox in Meanwhile in Ward 16. (Anglea Walker/CBC)

Meanwhile in Ward 16 is a theatrical soap opera/comedy that focuses on fictional city councillor Jamie Cox and some of the characters that live in his ward.

Cox even has a special message for local restaurant Nimrods', which wasn't allowed to set up shop on a vacant lot in downtown Charlottetown. Cox said he wasn't at the meeting, but they can set up in Ward 16.

"Nimrods', why don't you come out to Ward 16 and hook yourself up here. Practically everything we got in Ward 16 is vacant lots," said Rob MacDonald, who plays Cox.

Meanwhile in Ward 16 plays Saturday nights at 8 p.m. at the Guild in Charlottetown through Aug. 17.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through The Guild website.

3. Potato Blossom Festival

What's more fun than a giant potato? A hot of last year's opening ceremonies, when the Potato Blossom Festival in O'Leary turned 50. (P.E.I. Potato Blossom Festival/Facebook)

The 51st annual Potato Blossom Festival in O'Leary has been in full swing since Monday and includes a parade, potato peeling contest, spud run, singing competition, car show, fireworks and more this weekend.

The festival's theme this year is Christmas in July. Events run Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting with a pancake breakfast followed by a farmer's market, a potato peeling contest, a parade, an open house at the O'Leary Fire Hall , horse races and a lobster and ham supper, all capped off with a singing competition.

Events continue Sunday at noon with a washer toss championship followed by a car show and a gospel concert. The festival ends with a bang — a fireworks show at dusk.

Some events are free while others charge for admission or registration. For more details visit the festival website or its Facebook page.

4. Country music's golden era

Honkey-tonk singer and storyteller Matt Putnam, also known as Nudie, left, will perform classic county music alongside Bobby McIsaac. (PixbyLorne)

P.E.I. honkey-tonk singer and storyteller Matt Putnam, a.k.a. Nudie, has a new series this summer at Harmony House in Hunter River called Legends of Country Music featuring classic country music tunes and the stories behind the songs.

Accompanied by Bobby McIsaac on guitar & vocals, Nudie presents songs and stories from the golden era of country with singers of the 50s to 1970s including Johnny Cash, Hank Snow, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline and more.

The first performance will be this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.30 and can be purchased through Ticket Pro.

5. Classic country at the Watermark

P.E.I. singer-songwriter Teresa Doyle is just one of the artists hitting the stage at Watermark Theatre this weekend as part of a tribute to women of country Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline. (Loretta Campbell)

The Classic Music Reignited Series at Watermark Theatre, in the picturesque little north shore village of North Rustico, starts a new season Sunday at 7:30 p.m with the Queens of Country featuring the music of three of country music's top female artists: Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn.

The performers interpreting songs of the icons are a diverse group including Teresa Doyle with her son Patrick Bunston, Island band Kim Albert and Faces and multi-instrumentalist from Venezuela's Luis Anselmi who just graduated from Holland College's School of Performing Arts.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the Watermark Theatre Website.

