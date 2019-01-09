Skip to Main Content
Charges laid in 5-car pileup
Charlottetown Police have charged a male driver with driving without due care and attention after a five-car accident at University Avenue and Capital Drive Friday night.

Major Charlottetown intersection closed for about an hour

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
There were no significant injuries in the pileup, say police. (Pat Martel/CBC)

The accident happened about 7 p.m. The intersection was blocked for about an hour while a traffic analyst took measurements, said police.

Some people were injured in the accident, but not significantly, according to police.

With files from Laura Chapin

