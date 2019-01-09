New
Charges laid in 5-car pileup
Charlottetown Police have charged a male driver with driving without due care and attention after a five-car accident at University Avenue and Capital Drive Friday night.
Major Charlottetown intersection closed for about an hour
Charlottetown Police have charged a male driver with driving without due care and attention after a five-car accident at University Avenue and Capital Drive Friday night.
The accident happened about 7 p.m. The intersection was blocked for about an hour while a traffic analyst took measurements, said police.
Some people were injured in the accident, but not significantly, according to police.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Laura Chapin